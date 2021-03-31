Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on March 30, 2021.
Since March 29, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (27 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 21 new cases; Lithia having nine new cases; Ruskin and Valrico each having seven new cases; Seffner having five new cases; Wimauma having four new cases; Apollo Beach, Gibsonton and Dover each having three new cases; and Sun City Center having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, March 29, 2021: 9,190 cases
Riverview, March 30, 2021: 9,217↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, March 29, 2021: 6,892 cases
Brandon, March 30, 2021: 6,913↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, March 29, 2021: 3,410 cases
Ruskin, March 30, 2021: 3,417↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, March 29, 2021: 2,317 cases
Wimauma, March 30, 2021: 2,321↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, March 29, 2021: 4,236 cases
Valrico, March 30, 2021: 4,243↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, March 29, 2021: 1,384 cases
Sun City Center, March 30, 2021: 1,385↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, March 29, 2021: 1,380 cases
Apollo Beach, March 30, 2021: 1,383↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, March 29, 2021: 1,912 cases
Seffner, March 30, 2021: 1,917↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, March 29, 2021: 1,430 cases
Gibsonton, March 30, 2021: 1,433↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, March 29, 2021: 1,765 cases
Lithia, March 30, 2021: 1,774↓ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, March 29, 2021: 1,383 cases
Dover, March 30, 2021: 1,386↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
March 29, 2021: 35,205
March 30, 2021: 35,295
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
March 29, 2021: 119,881
March 30, 2021: 120,139
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
March 29, 2021: 2,009,408
March 30, 2021: 2,014,354
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
March 29, 2021: 1,602
March 30, 2021: 1,611
Total deaths of Florida residents:
March 29, 2021: 33,247
March 30, 2021: 33,338
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)