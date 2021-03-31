Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on March 30, 2021.

Since March 29, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (27 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 21 new cases; Lithia having nine new cases; Ruskin and Valrico each having seven new cases; Seffner having five new cases; Wimauma having four new cases; Apollo Beach, Gibsonton and Dover each having three new cases; and Sun City Center having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, March 29, 2021: 9,190 cases

Riverview, March 30, 2021: 9,217↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, March 29, 2021: 6,892 cases

Brandon, March 30, 2021: 6,913↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, March 29, 2021: 3,410 cases

Ruskin, March 30, 2021: 3,417↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, March 29, 2021: 2,317 cases

Wimauma, March 30, 2021: 2,321↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, March 29, 2021: 4,236 cases

Valrico, March 30, 2021: 4,243↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, March 29, 2021: 1,384 cases

Sun City Center, March 30, 2021: 1,385↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, March 29, 2021: 1,380 cases

Apollo Beach, March 30, 2021: 1,383↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, March 29, 2021: 1,912 cases

Seffner, March 30, 2021: 1,917↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, March 29, 2021: 1,430 cases

Gibsonton, March 30, 2021: 1,433↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, March 29, 2021: 1,765 cases

Lithia, March 30, 2021: 1,774↓ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, March 29, 2021: 1,383 cases

Dover, March 30, 2021: 1,386↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

March 29, 2021: 35,205

March 30, 2021: 35,295

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

March 29, 2021: 119,881

March 30, 2021: 120,139

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

March 29, 2021: 2,009,408

March 30, 2021: 2,014,354

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

March 29, 2021: 1,602

March 30, 2021: 1,611

Total deaths of Florida residents:

March 29, 2021: 33,247

March 30, 2021: 33,338

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)