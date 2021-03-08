Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on March 5, 2021.

Since March 4, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (28 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Ruskin having 17 new cases, Valrico having 14 new cases, Lithia having 11 new cases, Brandon and Wimauma each having seven new cases, Sun City Center and Apollo Beach each having five new cases, Seffner having four new cases and Gibsonton and Dover each having two new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, March 4, 2021: 8,489 cases
Riverview, March 5, 2021: 8,517↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, March 4, 2021: 6,374 cases
Brandon, March 5, 2021: 6,381↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, March 4, 2021: 3,177 cases
Ruskin, March 5, 2021: 3,194↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, March 4, 2021: 2,153 cases
Wimauma, March 5, 2021: 2,160↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, March 4, 2021: 3,915 cases
Valrico, March 5, 2021: 3,929↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, March 4, 2021: 1,311 cases
Sun City Center, March 5, 2021: 1,316↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, March 4, 2021: 1,247 cases
Apollo Beach, March 5, 2021: 1,252↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, March 4, 2021: 1,763 cases
Seffner, March 5, 2021: 1,767↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, March 4, 2021: 1,334 cases
Gibsonton, March 5, 2021: 1,336↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, March 4, 2021: 1,603 cases
Lithia, March 5, 2021: 1,614↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380
Dover, March 4, 2021: 1,304 cases
Dover, March 5, 2021: 1,306↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
March 4, 2021: 32,576
March 5, 2021: 32,678

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
March 4, 2021: 111,730
March 5, 2021: 112,095

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
March 4, 2021: 1,894,722
March 5, 2021: 1,900,598

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
March 4, 2021: 1,523
March 5, 2021: 1,533

Total deaths of Florida residents:
March 4, 2021: 31,387
March 5, 2021: 31,522

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)

