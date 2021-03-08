Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on March 5, 2021.

Since March 4, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (28 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Ruskin having 17 new cases, Valrico having 14 new cases, Lithia having 11 new cases, Brandon and Wimauma each having seven new cases, Sun City Center and Apollo Beach each having five new cases, Seffner having four new cases and Gibsonton and Dover each having two new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, March 4, 2021: 8,489 cases

Riverview, March 5, 2021: 8,517↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, March 4, 2021: 6,374 cases

Brandon, March 5, 2021: 6,381↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, March 4, 2021: 3,177 cases

Ruskin, March 5, 2021: 3,194↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, March 4, 2021: 2,153 cases

Wimauma, March 5, 2021: 2,160↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, March 4, 2021: 3,915 cases

Valrico, March 5, 2021: 3,929↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, March 4, 2021: 1,311 cases

Sun City Center, March 5, 2021: 1,316↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, March 4, 2021: 1,247 cases

Apollo Beach, March 5, 2021: 1,252↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, March 4, 2021: 1,763 cases

Seffner, March 5, 2021: 1,767↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, March 4, 2021: 1,334 cases

Gibsonton, March 5, 2021: 1,336↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, March 4, 2021: 1,603 cases

Lithia, March 5, 2021: 1,614↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, March 4, 2021: 1,304 cases

Dover, March 5, 2021: 1,306↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

March 4, 2021: 32,576

March 5, 2021: 32,678

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

March 4, 2021: 111,730

March 5, 2021: 112,095

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

March 4, 2021: 1,894,722

March 5, 2021: 1,900,598

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

March 4, 2021: 1,523

March 5, 2021: 1,533

Total deaths of Florida residents:

March 4, 2021: 31,387

March 5, 2021: 31,522

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)