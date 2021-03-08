Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on March 5, 2021.
Since March 4, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (28 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Ruskin having 17 new cases, Valrico having 14 new cases, Lithia having 11 new cases, Brandon and Wimauma each having seven new cases, Sun City Center and Apollo Beach each having five new cases, Seffner having four new cases and Gibsonton and Dover each having two new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, March 4, 2021: 8,489 cases
Riverview, March 5, 2021: 8,517↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, March 4, 2021: 6,374 cases
Brandon, March 5, 2021: 6,381↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, March 4, 2021: 3,177 cases
Ruskin, March 5, 2021: 3,194↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, March 4, 2021: 2,153 cases
Wimauma, March 5, 2021: 2,160↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, March 4, 2021: 3,915 cases
Valrico, March 5, 2021: 3,929↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, March 4, 2021: 1,311 cases
Sun City Center, March 5, 2021: 1,316↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, March 4, 2021: 1,247 cases
Apollo Beach, March 5, 2021: 1,252↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, March 4, 2021: 1,763 cases
Seffner, March 5, 2021: 1,767↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, March 4, 2021: 1,334 cases
Gibsonton, March 5, 2021: 1,336↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, March 4, 2021: 1,603 cases
Lithia, March 5, 2021: 1,614↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, March 4, 2021: 1,304 cases
Dover, March 5, 2021: 1,306↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
March 4, 2021: 32,576
March 5, 2021: 32,678
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
March 4, 2021: 111,730
March 5, 2021: 112,095
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
March 4, 2021: 1,894,722
March 5, 2021: 1,900,598
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
March 4, 2021: 1,523
March 5, 2021: 1,533
Total deaths of Florida residents:
March 4, 2021: 31,387
March 5, 2021: 31,522
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)