Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on March 6, 2021.

Since March 5, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (23 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 14 new cases, Ruskin and Dover each having eight new cases, Valrico and Apollo Beach each having seven new cases, Wimauma and Gibsonton each having six new cases, Sun City Center and Lithia each having four new cases and Seffner having two new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, March 5, 2021: 8,517 cases
Riverview, March 6, 2021: 8,540↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, March 5, 2021: 6,381 cases
Brandon, March 6, 2021: 6,395↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, March 5, 2021: 3,194 cases
Ruskin, March 6, 2021: 3,202↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, March 5, 2021: 2,160 cases
Wimauma, March 6, 2021: 2,166↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, March 5, 2021: 3,929 cases
Valrico, March 6, 2021: 3,936↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, March 5, 2021: 1,316 cases
Sun City Center, March 6, 2021: 1,320↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, March 5, 2021: 1,252 cases
Apollo Beach, March 6, 2021: 1,259↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, March 5, 2021: 1,767 cases
Seffner, March 6, 2021: 1,769↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, March 5, 2021: 1,336 cases
Gibsonton, March 6, 2021: 1,342↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, March 5, 2021: 1,614 cases
Lithia, March 6, 2021: 1,618↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380
Dover, March 5, 2021: 1,306 cases
Dover, March 6, 2021: 1,314↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
March 5, 2021: 32,678
March 6, 2021: 32,767

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
March 5, 2021: 112,095
March 6, 2021: 112,375

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
March 5, 2021: 1,900,598
March 6, 2021: 1,905,185

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
March 5, 2021: 1,533
March 6, 2021: 1,535

Total deaths of Florida residents:
March 5, 2021: 31,522
March 6, 2021: 31,620

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)

