Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on March 6, 2021.
Since March 5, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (23 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 14 new cases, Ruskin and Dover each having eight new cases, Valrico and Apollo Beach each having seven new cases, Wimauma and Gibsonton each having six new cases, Sun City Center and Lithia each having four new cases and Seffner having two new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, March 5, 2021: 8,517 cases
Riverview, March 6, 2021: 8,540↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, March 5, 2021: 6,381 cases
Brandon, March 6, 2021: 6,395↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, March 5, 2021: 3,194 cases
Ruskin, March 6, 2021: 3,202↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, March 5, 2021: 2,160 cases
Wimauma, March 6, 2021: 2,166↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, March 5, 2021: 3,929 cases
Valrico, March 6, 2021: 3,936↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, March 5, 2021: 1,316 cases
Sun City Center, March 6, 2021: 1,320↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, March 5, 2021: 1,252 cases
Apollo Beach, March 6, 2021: 1,259↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, March 5, 2021: 1,767 cases
Seffner, March 6, 2021: 1,769↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, March 5, 2021: 1,336 cases
Gibsonton, March 6, 2021: 1,342↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, March 5, 2021: 1,614 cases
Lithia, March 6, 2021: 1,618↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, March 5, 2021: 1,306 cases
Dover, March 6, 2021: 1,314↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
March 5, 2021: 32,678
March 6, 2021: 32,767
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
March 5, 2021: 112,095
March 6, 2021: 112,375
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
March 5, 2021: 1,900,598
March 6, 2021: 1,905,185
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
March 5, 2021: 1,533
March 6, 2021: 1,535
Total deaths of Florida residents:
March 5, 2021: 31,522
March 6, 2021: 31,620
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)