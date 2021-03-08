Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on March 6, 2021.

Since March 5, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (23 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 14 new cases, Ruskin and Dover each having eight new cases, Valrico and Apollo Beach each having seven new cases, Wimauma and Gibsonton each having six new cases, Sun City Center and Lithia each having four new cases and Seffner having two new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, March 5, 2021: 8,517 cases

Riverview, March 6, 2021: 8,540↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, March 5, 2021: 6,381 cases

Brandon, March 6, 2021: 6,395↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, March 5, 2021: 3,194 cases

Ruskin, March 6, 2021: 3,202↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, March 5, 2021: 2,160 cases

Wimauma, March 6, 2021: 2,166↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, March 5, 2021: 3,929 cases

Valrico, March 6, 2021: 3,936↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, March 5, 2021: 1,316 cases

Sun City Center, March 6, 2021: 1,320↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, March 5, 2021: 1,252 cases

Apollo Beach, March 6, 2021: 1,259↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, March 5, 2021: 1,767 cases

Seffner, March 6, 2021: 1,769↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, March 5, 2021: 1,336 cases

Gibsonton, March 6, 2021: 1,342↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, March 5, 2021: 1,614 cases

Lithia, March 6, 2021: 1,618↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, March 5, 2021: 1,306 cases

Dover, March 6, 2021: 1,314↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

March 5, 2021: 32,678

March 6, 2021: 32,767

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

March 5, 2021: 112,095

March 6, 2021: 112,375

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

March 5, 2021: 1,900,598

March 6, 2021: 1,905,185

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

March 5, 2021: 1,533

March 6, 2021: 1,535

Total deaths of Florida residents:

March 5, 2021: 31,522

March 6, 2021: 31,620

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)