Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on March 7, 2021.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Dover.

Since March 6, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview and Brandon (16 new cases each) had the highest increases in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Valrico having 15 new cases, Ruskin having 11 new cases, Lithia having eight new cases, Apollo Beach having seven new cases, Wimauma and Sun City Center each having six new cases, Gibsonton having five new cases and Seffner having two new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, March 6, 2021: 8,540 cases

Riverview, March 7, 2021: 8,556↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, March 6, 2021: 6,395 cases

Brandon, March 7, 2021: 6,411↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, March 6, 2021: 3,202 cases

Ruskin, March 7, 2021: 3,213↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, March 6, 2021: 2,166 cases

Wimauma, March 7, 2021: 2,172↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, March 6, 2021: 3,936 cases

Valrico, March 7, 2021: 3,951↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, March 6, 2021: 1,320 cases

Sun City Center, March 7, 2021: 1,326↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, March 6, 2021: 1,259 cases

Apollo Beach, March 7, 2021: 1,266↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, March 6, 2021: 1,769 cases

Seffner, March 7, 2021: 1,771↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, March 6, 2021: 1,342 cases

Gibsonton, March 7, 2021: 1,347↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, March 6, 2021: 1,618 cases

Lithia, March 7, 2021: 1,626↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, March 6, 2021: 1,314 cases

Dover, March 7, 2021: 1,314, NO NEW CASES

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

March 6, 2021: 32,767

March 7, 2021: 32,859

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

March 6, 2021: 112,375

March 7, 2021: 112,662

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

March 6, 2021: 1,905,185

March 7, 2021: 1,909,209

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

March 6, 2021: 1,535

March 7, 2021: 1,535

Total deaths of Florida residents:

March 6, 2021: 31,620

March 7, 2021: 31,683

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)