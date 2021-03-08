Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on March 7, 2021.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Dover.
Since March 6, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview and Brandon (16 new cases each) had the highest increases in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Valrico having 15 new cases, Ruskin having 11 new cases, Lithia having eight new cases, Apollo Beach having seven new cases, Wimauma and Sun City Center each having six new cases, Gibsonton having five new cases and Seffner having two new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, March 6, 2021: 8,540 cases
Riverview, March 7, 2021: 8,556↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, March 6, 2021: 6,395 cases
Brandon, March 7, 2021: 6,411↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, March 6, 2021: 3,202 cases
Ruskin, March 7, 2021: 3,213↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, March 6, 2021: 2,166 cases
Wimauma, March 7, 2021: 2,172↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, March 6, 2021: 3,936 cases
Valrico, March 7, 2021: 3,951↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, March 6, 2021: 1,320 cases
Sun City Center, March 7, 2021: 1,326↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, March 6, 2021: 1,259 cases
Apollo Beach, March 7, 2021: 1,266↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, March 6, 2021: 1,769 cases
Seffner, March 7, 2021: 1,771↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, March 6, 2021: 1,342 cases
Gibsonton, March 7, 2021: 1,347↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, March 6, 2021: 1,618 cases
Lithia, March 7, 2021: 1,626↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, March 6, 2021: 1,314 cases
Dover, March 7, 2021: 1,314, NO NEW CASES
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
March 6, 2021: 32,767
March 7, 2021: 32,859
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
March 6, 2021: 112,375
March 7, 2021: 112,662
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
March 6, 2021: 1,905,185
March 7, 2021: 1,909,209
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
March 6, 2021: 1,535
March 7, 2021: 1,535
Total deaths of Florida residents:
March 6, 2021: 31,620
March 7, 2021: 31,683
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)