Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on March 7, 2021.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Dover.

Since March 6, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview and Brandon (16 new cases each) had the highest increases in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Valrico having 15 new cases, Ruskin having 11 new cases, Lithia having eight new cases, Apollo Beach having seven new cases, Wimauma and Sun City Center each having six new cases, Gibsonton having five new cases and Seffner having two new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, March 6, 2021: 8,540 cases
Riverview, March 7, 2021: 8,556↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, March 6, 2021: 6,395 cases
Brandon, March 7, 2021: 6,411↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, March 6, 2021: 3,202 cases
Ruskin, March 7, 2021: 3,213↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, March 6, 2021: 2,166 cases
Wimauma, March 7, 2021: 2,172↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, March 6, 2021: 3,936 cases
Valrico, March 7, 2021: 3,951↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, March 6, 2021: 1,320 cases
Sun City Center, March 7, 2021: 1,326↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, March 6, 2021: 1,259 cases
Apollo Beach, March 7, 2021: 1,266↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, March 6, 2021: 1,769 cases
Seffner, March 7, 2021: 1,771↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, March 6, 2021: 1,342 cases
Gibsonton, March 7, 2021: 1,347↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, March 6, 2021: 1,618 cases
Lithia, March 7, 2021: 1,626↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380
Dover, March 6, 2021: 1,314 cases
Dover, March 7, 2021: 1,314, NO NEW CASES

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
March 6, 2021: 32,767
March 7, 2021: 32,859

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
March 6, 2021: 112,375
March 7, 2021: 112,662

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
March 6, 2021: 1,905,185
March 7, 2021: 1,909,209

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
March 6, 2021: 1,535
March 7, 2021: 1,535

Total deaths of Florida residents:
March 6, 2021: 31,620
March 7, 2021: 31,683

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)

