Kevin Kemp with Kemp Outside grew up #camping, #fishing and boating and now shares his loves for the outdoors with his wife and sons. He graduated Purdue University with a degree in Wildlife Management and had a career as a wildlife biologist with the #Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and now works full time for the family business Kemp Design Services when not exploring state parks and making video reviews of campsites. He is now also a special guest host on a web series about camping, Let’s Go Campin’ with Mount Comfort RV.