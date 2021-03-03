Apollo Beach residents and Owners of Precious Coins and Gold in Sun City Center Cono Liguori and his wife, Cecelia Liguori, bring more than 35 years of expertise in retail as they both managed large jewelry stores during their professional careers.

Prior to starting the business, the Liguoris had somewhat retired, but started getting into gold and silver items as a hobby due to an interest, which led them to opening their shop in 2013. Part of its mission would be to help people manage their assets and give them the best deal available.

Precious Coins and Gold provides free consultations for those interested in selling their gold and silver coins, investment silver and gold jewelry as well as other items. Even if one cannot go to this location for their consultation, the Liguoris will come to them, whether it be at their home or an assisted living facility, just to name a couple. Precious Coins and Gold chemically tests and weighs people’s metals too. It also offers the cash value of the items up front.

Cono shared what Precious Coins and Gold is known for.

“We are known for educating people on what they have and explain in a way that makes them feel good when they leave here,” Cono said.

With the coins aspect, it can assist people with determining the value on their coins from either the United States or foreign ones. Any coins older than 1964, along with old and obsolete paper currency older than 1934, are what Precious Coins and Gold seeks, for people wanting to sell.

“Overall, many do not realize how much some of their possessions are worth,” Cono said. “We pay a fair price and our clients become not only friends, but also repeat clients as well,” he added.

For more information, visit http://www.preciouscoinsandgold.com. Precious Coins and Gold is located at 1509 Sun City Center Plz., Ste. A in Sun City Center near the Bella Cucina Italian Family Restaurant. It is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., and on Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Call 863-899-8048 or 373-2802.