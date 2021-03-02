By Faith Miller

Throughout the month of March, Hillsborough County Public Library Cooperative (HCPLC) is offering multiple online and take-home events for children and their families. These events range from at-home ‘boredom busters’ to an online play, and much more.

Bruton Memorial Library, located in Plant City, has recently begun offering its ‘Family Boredom Busters’ kits, with each week having its own themed activity kit for families to do together.

According to the HCPLC website, the themes for the month of March include llamas, kites, flowers, spring and bunnies, with each new theme beginning every Tuesday. The kits include “puzzles, literacy activities, crafts and more” and are available while supplies last.

Throughout the month, HCPLC libraries are also streaming the play Balloonacy by Barry Kornhauser. The play is described as being “sweet, inventive and packed with physical comedy.”

According to the HCPLC website, it focuses on the exploration of how powerful friendship can be and shows how imagination and acceptance can lead to friendship. It is presented by the Creative Arts Theatre Company, the City of Tampa’s professional theater company for young audiences.

“Imagine a single balloon changing one person’s life forever, proving it’s never too late to rediscover the unbridled joy of a play,” said the HCPLC website.

Along with presenting the play, the Creative Arts Theatre Company will also be hosting several ‘mime’-themed events throughout the month. The first one, taking place on Saturday, March 6, is titled ‘Act Out with Mime! Youth Workshop’ and is explained to be teaching an array of mime basics.

“By using physical movement and facial expressions, mime allows students to express a variety of ideas and emotions without ever speaking a word,” said the HCPLC website.

Students will get to take part and learn a range of well-known mime exercises, including walking an invisible dog, getting trapped inside a box, invisible balloon and more. The event is recommended for ages 4-8 and registration is available online.

Many more events are available throughout the month and can be viewed on the HCPLC website. For more information on these events and more, visit hcplc.org.