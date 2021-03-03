The South County Spartans Athletic Program (SCSAP), in its fourth year of existence, is merging with the TBYL FishHawk Wolves. The South County Spartans’ football and cheerleading facilities will now be based at the FishHawk Sports Complex, and the program will change its name to the FishHawk Spartans.

The move was agreed upon in mid-January and will give the Spartans a football complex that they didn’t have in SouthShore. The merger will benefit both sides and, hopefully, bring in new students.

“We finally have a home with an actual football field with a full facility where we can be more involved with our community,” said FishHawk Spartans President Christian Beiter.

Beiter said that before the move, they rented a baseball field that didn’t have a concession stand, a press box, stands or storage for the equipment, and they weren’t allowed to hang banners.

The SCSAP wasn’t able to compete in 2020 due to COVID-19. The players and coaches associated with the program played and coached for another team during that time. The program included sports such as golf, wrestling, football and cheerleading, but none of those sports were able to compete last year.

The Spartans place a big emphasis on academics in the program. They have an honor roll program that provides extra incentives to the students for having good grades. Every quarter the program recognizes athletes who make the honor roll and gives them rewards for doing so. The new facility has a room where the athletes can receive tutoring and participate in study hall. They also have academic advisors and scholarship funds to help their students.

The Spartans are looking for community sponsors as well as more volunteer football coaches and cheerleading coaches, football players and cheerleaders. The league will have nine levels of football, ranging from 4 to 5 year olds (flag football) and 6 to 14 year olds (ages 13 and 14 will play together). They will start conditioning and training at the end of February.

The FishHawk Spartans are looking to have different community outreach events for current students, as well as potential students to help spread their name throughout their new community.

The merging of the South County Spartans Athletic Program page and the TBYL FishHawk Wolves Facebook page is currently underway. If your child is interested in joining the program, or if you want to become a volunteer football or cheerleading coach, or become a community sponsor, visit SouthCountySpartans.org or reach out through Facebook.

Donations can be made on the South County Spartans Athletic Program Facebook page as well as PayPal. Monthly or one-time donations can be made to the program for budget needs.