The Angel Foundation FL invites the community to participate in its 15th annual fundraising gala at The Regent event center on Friday, April 23 from 7-10 p.m.

The Evening of Hope is a formal event and this year’s theme is ‘Angels Among Us.’ This much-anticipated affair was scheduled to take place last November; however, due to the pandemic, the event had to be rescheduled to April so that social distancing and safety protocols would be in place.

The Angel Foundation helps families and individuals affected by a life-threatening illness or catastrophic event. As part of its program, the foundation matches families with local businesses and individuals with available resources to help meet practical needs.

In addition, the Angel Foundation works with other nonprofit organizations in Hillsborough County to provide a variety of resources to meet the needs of individuals or families in crisis. This can only happen thanks to active Angel teams of caring community members, faith-based organizations and businesses with resources that include volunteer time, financial donations, services and goods.

In order to provide these much-needed services and resources, the foundation hosts its annual fundraising gala which not only provides an evening of fun, food and entertainment, but also highlights the work taking place in the community. The fundraiser is vital to providing the much-needed resources. The annual fundraiser normally raises more than $40K.

“Unfortunately, we had to postpone the 2020 gala,” said Liz Brewer, executive director of Angel Foundation FL. “Because of this, we lost 50 percent of our normal donation revenue.”

According to Brewer, the most anticipated part of the evening includes testimonials from families served by the Foundation Angel Program. “This year, we will also be spotlighting our community heroes,” said Brewer. “We call them our ‘Angels Among Us.’”

The semiformal event will include amazing wine, food from local restaurants, caterers and bakeries, as well as live entertainment and a silent auction.

Tickets are $75 per person and tables of six for $750 (due to social distancing, tables will only seat six).

Brewer is also looking for additional sponsors for the event. For more information or to purchase tickets after Monday, March 1, visit www.AngelFoundationFL.com or call 689-6889. The event can also be found on Facebook through the Angel Foundation FL page. The Regent is located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview.