Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on April 10, 2021.
Since April 9, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Valrico (24 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 21 new cases; Ruskin having 15 new cases; Seffner having 12 new cases; Lithia having nine new cases; Wimauma having seven new cases; Dover having five new cases; Riverview, Apollo Beach and Gibsonton each having four new cases; and Sun City Center having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, April 9, 2021: 9,559 cases
Riverview, April 10, 2021: 9,603↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, April 9, 2021: 7,195 cases
Brandon, April 10, 2021: 7,216↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, April 9, 2021: 3,539 cases
Ruskin, April 10, 2021: 3,554↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, April 9, 2021: 2,400 cases
Wimauma, April 10, 2021: 2,407↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, April 9, 2021: 4,415 cases
Valrico, April 10, 2021: 4,439↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, April 9, 2021: 1,403 cases
Sun City Center, April 10, 2021: 1,404↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, April 9, 2021: 1,438 cases
Apollo Beach, April 10, 2021: 1,442↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, April 9, 2021: 1,989 cases
Seffner, April 10, 2021: 2,001↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, April 9, 2021: 1,479 cases
Gibsonton, April 10, 2021: 1,483↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, April 9, 2021: 1,841 cases
Lithia, April 10, 2021: 1,850↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, April 9, 2021: 1,425 cases
Dover, April 10, 2021: 1,430↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
April 9, 2021: 36,589
April 10, 2021: 36,695
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
April 9, 2021: 124,611
April 10, 2021: 125,086
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
April 9, 2021: 2,072,053
April 10, 2021: 2,078,784
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
April 9, 2021: 1,634
April 10, 2021: 1,638
Total deaths of Florida residents:
April 9, 2021: 33,968
April 10, 2021: 34,014
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)