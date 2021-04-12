Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on April 10, 2021.

Since April 9, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Valrico (24 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 21 new cases; Ruskin having 15 new cases; Seffner having 12 new cases; Lithia having nine new cases; Wimauma having seven new cases; Dover having five new cases; Riverview, Apollo Beach and Gibsonton each having four new cases; and Sun City Center having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, April 9, 2021: 9,559 cases

Riverview, April 10, 2021: 9,603↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, April 9, 2021: 7,195 cases

Brandon, April 10, 2021: 7,216↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, April 9, 2021: 3,539 cases

Ruskin, April 10, 2021: 3,554↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, April 9, 2021: 2,400 cases

Wimauma, April 10, 2021: 2,407↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, April 9, 2021: 4,415 cases

Valrico, April 10, 2021: 4,439↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, April 9, 2021: 1,403 cases

Sun City Center, April 10, 2021: 1,404↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, April 9, 2021: 1,438 cases

Apollo Beach, April 10, 2021: 1,442↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, April 9, 2021: 1,989 cases

Seffner, April 10, 2021: 2,001↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, April 9, 2021: 1,479 cases

Gibsonton, April 10, 2021: 1,483↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, April 9, 2021: 1,841 cases

Lithia, April 10, 2021: 1,850↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, April 9, 2021: 1,425 cases

Dover, April 10, 2021: 1,430↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

April 9, 2021: 36,589

April 10, 2021: 36,695

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

April 9, 2021: 124,611

April 10, 2021: 125,086

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

April 9, 2021: 2,072,053

April 10, 2021: 2,078,784

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

April 9, 2021: 1,634

April 10, 2021: 1,638

Total deaths of Florida residents:

April 9, 2021: 33,968

April 10, 2021: 34,014

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)