Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on April 11, 2021.
Since April 10, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (34 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 28 new cases; Valrico having 16 new cases; Seffner having 13 new cases; Ruskin having eight new cases; Wimauma, Apollo Beach, Gibsonton and Lithia each having five new cases; and Sun City Center and Dover each having two new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, April 10, 2021: 9,603 cases
Riverview, April 11, 2021: 9,637↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, April 10, 2021: 7,216 cases
Brandon, April 11, 2021: 7,244↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, April 10, 2021: 3,554 cases
Ruskin, April 11, 2021: 3,562↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, April 10, 2021: 2,407 cases
Wimauma, April 11, 2021: 2,412↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, April 10, 2021: 4,439 cases
Valrico, April 11, 2021: 4,455↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, April 10, 2021: 1,404 cases
Sun City Center, April 11, 2021: 1,406↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, April 10, 2021: 1,442 cases
Apollo Beach, April 11, 2021: 1,447↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, April 10, 2021: 2,001 cases
Seffner, April 11, 2021: 2,014↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, April 10, 2021: 1,483 cases
Gibsonton, April 11, 2021: 1,488↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, April 10, 2021: 1,850 cases
Lithia, April 11, 2021: 1,855↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, April 10, 2021: 1,430 cases
Dover, April 11, 2021: 1,432↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
April 10, 2021: 36,695
April 11, 2021: 36,818
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
April 10, 2021: 125,086
April 11, 2021: 125,515
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
April 10, 2021: 2,078,784
April 11, 2021: 2,084,173
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
April 10, 2021: 1,638
April 11, 2021: 1,637
Total deaths of Florida residents:
April 10, 2021: 34,014
April 11, 2021: 34,021
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)