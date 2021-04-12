Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on April 11, 2021.

Since April 10, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (34 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 28 new cases; Valrico having 16 new cases; Seffner having 13 new cases; Ruskin having eight new cases; Wimauma, Apollo Beach, Gibsonton and Lithia each having five new cases; and Sun City Center and Dover each having two new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, April 10, 2021: 9,603 cases

Riverview, April 11, 2021: 9,637↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, April 10, 2021: 7,216 cases

Brandon, April 11, 2021: 7,244↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, April 10, 2021: 3,554 cases

Ruskin, April 11, 2021: 3,562↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, April 10, 2021: 2,407 cases

Wimauma, April 11, 2021: 2,412↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, April 10, 2021: 4,439 cases

Valrico, April 11, 2021: 4,455↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, April 10, 2021: 1,404 cases

Sun City Center, April 11, 2021: 1,406↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, April 10, 2021: 1,442 cases

Apollo Beach, April 11, 2021: 1,447↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, April 10, 2021: 2,001 cases

Seffner, April 11, 2021: 2,014↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, April 10, 2021: 1,483 cases

Gibsonton, April 11, 2021: 1,488↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, April 10, 2021: 1,850 cases

Lithia, April 11, 2021: 1,855↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, April 10, 2021: 1,430 cases

Dover, April 11, 2021: 1,432↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

April 10, 2021: 36,695

April 11, 2021: 36,818

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

April 10, 2021: 125,086

April 11, 2021: 125,515

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

April 10, 2021: 2,078,784

April 11, 2021: 2,084,173

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

April 10, 2021: 1,638

April 11, 2021: 1,637

Total deaths of Florida residents:

April 10, 2021: 34,014

April 11, 2021: 34,021

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

