Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on April 12, 2021.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Wimauma.

Since April 11, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (14 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Ruskin having five new cases; Brandon, Sun City Center and Dover each having three new cases; Valrico having two new cases; and Apollo Beach, Seffner and Lithia each having one new case.

Gibsonton was reported as having one less case than yesterday, the reason being unknown.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, April 11, 2021: 9,637 cases

Riverview, April 12, 2021: 9,651↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, April 11, 2021: 7,244 cases

Brandon, April 12, 2021: 7,247↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, April 11, 2021: 3,562 cases

Ruskin, April 12, 2021: 3,567↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, April 11, 2021: 2,412 cases

Wimauma, April 12, 2021: 2,412, NO NEW CASES

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, April 11, 2021: 4,455 cases

Valrico, April 12, 2021: 4,457↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, April 11, 2021: 1,406 cases

Sun City Center, April 12, 2021: 1,409↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, April 11, 2021: 1,447 cases

Apollo Beach, April 12, 2021: 1,448↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, April 11, 2021: 2,014 cases

Seffner, April 12, 2021: 2,015↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, April 11, 2021: 1,488 cases

Gibsonton, April 12, 2021: 1,487↓ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, April 11, 2021: 1,855 cases

Lithia, April 12, 2021: 1,856↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, April 11, 2021: 1,432 cases

Dover, April 12, 2021: 1,435↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

April 11, 2021: 36,818

April 12, 2021: 36,850

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

April 11, 2021: 125,515

April 12, 2021: 125,633

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

April 11, 2021: 2,084,173

April 12, 2021: 2,085,745

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

April 11, 2021: 1,637

April 12, 2021: 1,637

Total deaths of Florida residents:

April 11, 2021: 34,021

April 12, 2021: 34,056

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)