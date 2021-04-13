Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on April 12, 2021.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Wimauma.
Since April 11, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (14 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Ruskin having five new cases; Brandon, Sun City Center and Dover each having three new cases; Valrico having two new cases; and Apollo Beach, Seffner and Lithia each having one new case.
Gibsonton was reported as having one less case than yesterday, the reason being unknown.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, April 11, 2021: 9,637 cases
Riverview, April 12, 2021: 9,651↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, April 11, 2021: 7,244 cases
Brandon, April 12, 2021: 7,247↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, April 11, 2021: 3,562 cases
Ruskin, April 12, 2021: 3,567↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, April 11, 2021: 2,412 cases
Wimauma, April 12, 2021: 2,412, NO NEW CASES
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, April 11, 2021: 4,455 cases
Valrico, April 12, 2021: 4,457↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, April 11, 2021: 1,406 cases
Sun City Center, April 12, 2021: 1,409↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, April 11, 2021: 1,447 cases
Apollo Beach, April 12, 2021: 1,448↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, April 11, 2021: 2,014 cases
Seffner, April 12, 2021: 2,015↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, April 11, 2021: 1,488 cases
Gibsonton, April 12, 2021: 1,487↓ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, April 11, 2021: 1,855 cases
Lithia, April 12, 2021: 1,856↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, April 11, 2021: 1,432 cases
Dover, April 12, 2021: 1,435↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
April 11, 2021: 36,818
April 12, 2021: 36,850
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
April 11, 2021: 125,515
April 12, 2021: 125,633
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
April 11, 2021: 2,084,173
April 12, 2021: 2,085,745
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
April 11, 2021: 1,637
April 12, 2021: 1,637
Total deaths of Florida residents:
April 11, 2021: 34,021
April 12, 2021: 34,056
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)