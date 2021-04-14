Each year, the Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA holds a Community Impact Dinner. Typically, this dinner is a celebration and an opportunity to recognize those individuals who make an impact on the community. It is also a time that local Ys are able to recognize volunteers who go above and beyond to make their YMCA a great place to be a member.

This year, in an effort to ensure the safety of the community, the annual event was held as a four-day virtual event on Facebook. The celebration included compelling videos, stories and more to celebrate the Y’s impact, thank donors and honor community volunteers.

Thomas Mantz, president and CEO of Feeding Tampa Bay, was awarded the Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA’s Community Impact Award for his dedication and positive impact on the Tampa Bay community.

“Thomas Mantz exemplifies the very purpose of what the Community Impact Award is all about,” said Tampa YMCA President and CEO Matt Mitchell.

“His service to the community throughout the pandemic has been vital to the health and well-being of our kids and families. He did more than provide food and nourishment to those in need. He also displayed values of compassion and caring through actions that are examples for us all to live by,” added Mitchell.

Locally, the Campo Family YMCA recognized two volunteers for their service and dedication, Rick and Nancy Monsipapa, who are members of the advisory board of the Campo Family YMCA.

Rick and Nancy said, “The Y is an unending place of friendship. As a child, it meant a place to run, play and learn. As adults, we want to do everything we can to provide that for others in our community. The Y is not just a gym and swim, it is so much more. It is about seeing the needs that the surrounding communities have, and finding a way to fill those needs. And playing a small part in that means the world to us.”

The Campo Family YMCA is located at 3414 Culbreath Rd. in Valrico. For more information on the Campo Family YMCA, please call 674-1371 or visit www.tampaymca.org.