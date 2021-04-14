By Lily Belcher

At the beginning of April, just after Easter Sunday, Durant High School Spanish National Honor Society (SNHS) members brought Easter to the children of migrant workers and low-income families at the Redlands Christian Migrant Association (RCMA). With the help of other clubs at Durant, such as National Honor Society, SNHS Advisor Virginia Miller collected nearly 80 baskets, each filled with Easter eggs, snacks and toys for the children.

“I think it’s a great opportunity,” said SNHS member Allie Sigl, “especially because being able to help those kids get an Easter, which is something many people take advantage of or don’t think of as such a rarity. [It] is such a great thing and it really makes you feel like you did something to be a part of your community and be a part of something better than yourself.”

The baskets, snacks, toys and eggs were brought by students and organized into individual baskets by student volunteers at the end of March. After school on April 5, seven members transported the baskets to the RCMA Balm Child Development Center and hosted an outdoor Easter egg hunt with the preschool and elementary school students.

The Easter Basket Donation was one of many events Durant hosts to help RCMA; however, it is the first they have been able to do this school year because of the coronavirus. They were permitted to do the Easter egg hunt and basket donation event because it could be hosted outdoors and socially distanced.

RCMA was founded in 1965 to care for the children of migrant workers. Since its establishment, it has opened 66 child care centers, over a dozen family care homes and multiple charter schools and after-school programs. Through the organization, the children and families of the community have the support and aid they would not otherwise have.

“From early childhood education to health care assistance to supplying Wi-Fi hotspots and tablets for homework, we take a holistic approach that cares for the entire child—including a helping hand for their parents,” according to the RCMA website.

For more information about RCMA, visit rcma.org. To contact RCMA, call 800-282-6540 or email rcma@rcma.org.