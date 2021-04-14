Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on April 13, 2021.
Since April 12, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (60 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 46 new cases, Valrico having 34 new cases, Ruskin having 22 new cases, Lithia having 14 new cases, Wimauma and Gibsonton each having 13 new cases, Seffner having 11 new cases, Dover having eight new cases, Apollo Beach having five new cases and Sun City Center having two new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, April 12, 2021: 9,651 cases
Riverview, April 13, 2021: 9,711↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, April 12, 2021: 7,247 cases
Brandon, April 13, 2021: 7,293↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, April 12, 2021: 3,567 cases
Ruskin, April 13, 2021: 3,589↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, April 12, 2021: 2,412 cases
Wimauma, April 13, 2021: 2,425↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, April 12, 2021: 4,457 cases
Valrico, April 13, 2021: 4,491↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, April 12, 2021: 1,409 cases
Sun City Center, April 13, 2021: 1,411↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, April 12, 2021: 1,448 cases
Apollo Beach, April 13, 2021: 1,453↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, April 12, 2021: 2,015 cases
Seffner, April 13, 2021: 2,026↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, April 12, 2021: 1,487 cases
Gibsonton, April 13, 2021: 1,500↓ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, April 12, 2021: 1,856 cases
Lithia, April 13, 2021: 1,870↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, April 12, 2021: 1,435 cases
Dover, April 13, 2021: 1,443↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
April 12, 2021: 36,850
April 13, 2021: 37,078
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
April 12, 2021: 125,633
April 13, 2021: 126,296
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
April 12, 2021: 2,085,745
April 13, 2021: 2,094,670
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
April 12, 2021: 1,637
April 13, 2021: 1,645
Total deaths of Florida residents:
April 12, 2021: 34,056
April 13, 2021: 34,120
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)