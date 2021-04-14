Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on April 13, 2021.

Since April 12, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (60 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 46 new cases, Valrico having 34 new cases, Ruskin having 22 new cases, Lithia having 14 new cases, Wimauma and Gibsonton each having 13 new cases, Seffner having 11 new cases, Dover having eight new cases, Apollo Beach having five new cases and Sun City Center having two new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, April 12, 2021: 9,651 cases

Riverview, April 13, 2021: 9,711↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, April 12, 2021: 7,247 cases

Brandon, April 13, 2021: 7,293↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, April 12, 2021: 3,567 cases

Ruskin, April 13, 2021: 3,589↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, April 12, 2021: 2,412 cases

Wimauma, April 13, 2021: 2,425↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, April 12, 2021: 4,457 cases

Valrico, April 13, 2021: 4,491↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, April 12, 2021: 1,409 cases

Sun City Center, April 13, 2021: 1,411↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, April 12, 2021: 1,448 cases

Apollo Beach, April 13, 2021: 1,453↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, April 12, 2021: 2,015 cases

Seffner, April 13, 2021: 2,026↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, April 12, 2021: 1,487 cases

Gibsonton, April 13, 2021: 1,500↓ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, April 12, 2021: 1,856 cases

Lithia, April 13, 2021: 1,870↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, April 12, 2021: 1,435 cases

Dover, April 13, 2021: 1,443↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

April 12, 2021: 36,850

April 13, 2021: 37,078

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

April 12, 2021: 125,633

April 13, 2021: 126,296

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

April 12, 2021: 2,085,745

April 13, 2021: 2,094,670

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

April 12, 2021: 1,637

April 13, 2021: 1,645

Total deaths of Florida residents:

April 12, 2021: 34,056

April 13, 2021: 34,120

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)