Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on April 14, 2021.

Since April 13, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (39 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 36 new cases, Valrico having 21 new cases, Ruskin having 17 new cases, Dover having 10 new cases, Seffner having nine new cases, Gibsonton having six new cases, Apollo Beach and Lithia each having five new cases, Wimauma having four new cases and Sun City Center having two new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, April 13, 2021: 9,711 cases

Riverview, April 14, 2021: 9,750↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, April 13, 2021: 7,293 cases

Brandon, April 14, 2021: 7,329↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, April 13, 2021: 3,589 cases

Ruskin, April 14, 2021: 3,606↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, April 13, 2021: 2,425 cases

Wimauma, April 14, 2021: 2,429↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, April 13, 2021: 4,491 cases

Valrico, April 14, 2021: 4,512↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, April 13, 2021: 1,411 cases

Sun City Center, April 14, 2021: 1,413↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, April 13, 2021: 1,453 cases

Apollo Beach, April 14, 2021: 1,458↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, April 13, 2021: 2,026 cases

Seffner, April 14, 2021: 2,035↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, April 13, 2021: 1,500 cases

Gibsonton, April 14, 2021: 1,506↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, April 13, 2021: 1,870 cases

Lithia, April 14, 2021: 1,875↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, April 13, 2021: 1,443 cases

Dover, April 14, 2021: 1,453↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

April 13, 2021: 37,078

April 14, 2021: 37,232

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

April 13, 2021: 126,296

April 14, 2021: 126,868

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

April 13, 2021: 2,094,670

April 14, 2021: 2,101,365

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

April 13, 2021: 1,645

April 14, 2021: 1,646

Total deaths of Florida residents:

April 13, 2021: 34,120

April 14, 2021: 34,164

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)