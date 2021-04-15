Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on April 14, 2021.
Since April 13, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (39 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 36 new cases, Valrico having 21 new cases, Ruskin having 17 new cases, Dover having 10 new cases, Seffner having nine new cases, Gibsonton having six new cases, Apollo Beach and Lithia each having five new cases, Wimauma having four new cases and Sun City Center having two new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, April 13, 2021: 9,711 cases
Riverview, April 14, 2021: 9,750↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, April 13, 2021: 7,293 cases
Brandon, April 14, 2021: 7,329↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, April 13, 2021: 3,589 cases
Ruskin, April 14, 2021: 3,606↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, April 13, 2021: 2,425 cases
Wimauma, April 14, 2021: 2,429↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, April 13, 2021: 4,491 cases
Valrico, April 14, 2021: 4,512↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, April 13, 2021: 1,411 cases
Sun City Center, April 14, 2021: 1,413↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, April 13, 2021: 1,453 cases
Apollo Beach, April 14, 2021: 1,458↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, April 13, 2021: 2,026 cases
Seffner, April 14, 2021: 2,035↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, April 13, 2021: 1,500 cases
Gibsonton, April 14, 2021: 1,506↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, April 13, 2021: 1,870 cases
Lithia, April 14, 2021: 1,875↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, April 13, 2021: 1,443 cases
Dover, April 14, 2021: 1,453↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
April 13, 2021: 37,078
April 14, 2021: 37,232
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
April 13, 2021: 126,296
April 14, 2021: 126,868
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
April 13, 2021: 2,094,670
April 14, 2021: 2,101,365
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
April 13, 2021: 1,645
April 14, 2021: 1,646
Total deaths of Florida residents:
April 13, 2021: 34,120
April 14, 2021: 34,164
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)