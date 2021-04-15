Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on April 15, 2021.

Since April 14, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (49 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 35 new cases, Valrico having 18 new cases, Wimauma having 17 new cases, Ruskin having 13 new cases, Seffner and Dover each having six new cases, Lithia having five new cases, Apollo Beach and Gibsonton each having four new cases and Sun City Center having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, April 14, 2021: 9,750 cases

Riverview, April 15, 2021: 9,799↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, April 13, 2021: 7,329 cases

Brandon, April 14, 2021: 7,364↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, April 14, 2021: 3,606 cases

Ruskin, April 15, 2021: 3,619↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, April 14, 2021: 2,429 cases

Wimauma, April 15, 2021: 2,446↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, April 14, 2021: 4,512 cases

Valrico, April 15, 2021: 4,530↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, April 14, 2021: 1,413 cases

Sun City Center, April 15, 2021: 1,414↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, April 14, 2021: 1,458 cases

Apollo Beach, April 15, 2021: 1,462↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, April 14, 2021: 2,035 cases

Seffner, April 15, 2021: 2,041↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, April 14, 2021: 1,506 cases

Gibsonton, April 15, 2021: 1,510↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, April 14, 2021: 1,875 cases

Lithia, April 15, 2021: 1,880↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, April 14, 2021: 1,453 cases

Dover, April 15, 2021: 1,459↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

April 14, 2021: 37,232

April 15, 2021: 37,390

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

April 14, 2021: 126,868

April 15, 2021: 127,395

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

April 14, 2021: 2,101,365

April 15, 2021: 2,108,030

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

April 14, 2021: 1,646

April 15, 2021: 1,648

Total deaths of Florida residents:

April 14, 2021: 34,164

April 15, 2021: 34,238

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)