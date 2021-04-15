Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on April 15, 2021.
Since April 14, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (49 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 35 new cases, Valrico having 18 new cases, Wimauma having 17 new cases, Ruskin having 13 new cases, Seffner and Dover each having six new cases, Lithia having five new cases, Apollo Beach and Gibsonton each having four new cases and Sun City Center having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, April 14, 2021: 9,750 cases
Riverview, April 15, 2021: 9,799↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, April 13, 2021: 7,329 cases
Brandon, April 14, 2021: 7,364↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, April 14, 2021: 3,606 cases
Ruskin, April 15, 2021: 3,619↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, April 14, 2021: 2,429 cases
Wimauma, April 15, 2021: 2,446↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, April 14, 2021: 4,512 cases
Valrico, April 15, 2021: 4,530↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, April 14, 2021: 1,413 cases
Sun City Center, April 15, 2021: 1,414↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, April 14, 2021: 1,458 cases
Apollo Beach, April 15, 2021: 1,462↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, April 14, 2021: 2,035 cases
Seffner, April 15, 2021: 2,041↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, April 14, 2021: 1,506 cases
Gibsonton, April 15, 2021: 1,510↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, April 14, 2021: 1,875 cases
Lithia, April 15, 2021: 1,880↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, April 14, 2021: 1,453 cases
Dover, April 15, 2021: 1,459↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
April 14, 2021: 37,232
April 15, 2021: 37,390
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
April 14, 2021: 126,868
April 15, 2021: 127,395
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
April 14, 2021: 2,101,365
April 15, 2021: 2,108,030
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
April 14, 2021: 1,646
April 15, 2021: 1,648
Total deaths of Florida residents:
April 14, 2021: 34,164
April 15, 2021: 34,238
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Sources:
https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)