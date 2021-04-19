Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on April 16, 2021.
Since April 15, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (53 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 33 new cases, Valrico having 31 new cases, Ruskin having 21 new cases, Lithia having eight new cases, Dover having seven new cases, Gibsonton having six new cases, Wimauma and Seffner each having five new cases, Apollo Beach having three new cases and Sun City Center having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, April 15, 2021: 9,799 cases
Riverview, April 16, 2021: 9,852↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, April 15, 2021: 7,364 cases
Brandon, April 16, 2021: 7,397↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, April 15, 2021: 3,619 cases
Ruskin, April 16, 2021: 3,630↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, April 15, 2021: 2,446 cases
Wimauma, April 16, 2021: 2,451↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, April 15, 2021: 4,530 cases
Valrico, April 16, 2021: 4,561↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, April 15, 2021: 1,414 cases
Sun City Center, April 16, 2021: 1,415↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, April 15, 2021: 1,462 cases
Apollo Beach, April 16, 2021: 1,465↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, April 15, 2021: 2,041 cases
Seffner, April 16, 2021: 2,046↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, April 15, 2021: 1,510 cases
Gibsonton, April 16, 2021: 1,516↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, April 15, 2021: 1,880 cases
Lithia, April 16, 2021: 1,888↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, April 15, 2021: 1,459 cases
Dover, April 16, 2021: 1,466↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
April 15, 2021: 37,390
April 16, 2021: 37,563
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
April 15, 2021: 127,395
April 16, 2021: 127,929
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
April 15, 2021: 2,108,030
April 16, 2021: 2,115,191
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
April 15, 2021: 1,648
April 16, 2021: 1,648
Total deaths of Florida residents:
April 15, 2021: 34,238
April 16, 2021: 34,330
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)