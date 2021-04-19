Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on April 16, 2021.

Since April 15, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (53 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 33 new cases, Valrico having 31 new cases, Ruskin having 21 new cases, Lithia having eight new cases, Dover having seven new cases, Gibsonton having six new cases, Wimauma and Seffner each having five new cases, Apollo Beach having three new cases and Sun City Center having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, April 15, 2021: 9,799 cases
Riverview, April 16, 2021: 9,852↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, April 15, 2021: 7,364 cases
Brandon, April 16, 2021: 7,397↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, April 15, 2021: 3,619 cases
Ruskin, April 16, 2021: 3,630↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, April 15, 2021: 2,446 cases
Wimauma, April 16, 2021: 2,451↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, April 15, 2021: 4,530 cases
Valrico, April 16, 2021: 4,561↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, April 15, 2021: 1,414 cases
Sun City Center, April 16, 2021: 1,415↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, April 15, 2021: 1,462 cases
Apollo Beach, April 16, 2021: 1,465↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, April 15, 2021: 2,041 cases
Seffner, April 16, 2021: 2,046↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, April 15, 2021: 1,510 cases
Gibsonton, April 16, 2021: 1,516↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, April 15, 2021: 1,880 cases
Lithia, April 16, 2021: 1,888↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380
Dover, April 15, 2021: 1,459 cases
Dover, April 16, 2021: 1,466↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
April 15, 2021: 37,390
April 16, 2021: 37,563

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
April 15, 2021: 127,395
April 16, 2021: 127,929

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
April 15, 2021: 2,108,030
April 16, 2021: 2,115,191

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
April 15, 2021: 1,648
April 16, 2021: 1,648

Total deaths of Florida residents:
April 15, 2021: 34,238
April 16, 2021: 34,330

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:
https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)

Staff Report