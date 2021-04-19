Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on April 16, 2021.

Since April 15, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (53 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 33 new cases, Valrico having 31 new cases, Ruskin having 21 new cases, Lithia having eight new cases, Dover having seven new cases, Gibsonton having six new cases, Wimauma and Seffner each having five new cases, Apollo Beach having three new cases and Sun City Center having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, April 15, 2021: 9,799 cases

Riverview, April 16, 2021: 9,852↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, April 15, 2021: 7,364 cases

Brandon, April 16, 2021: 7,397↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, April 15, 2021: 3,619 cases

Ruskin, April 16, 2021: 3,630↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, April 15, 2021: 2,446 cases

Wimauma, April 16, 2021: 2,451↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, April 15, 2021: 4,530 cases

Valrico, April 16, 2021: 4,561↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, April 15, 2021: 1,414 cases

Sun City Center, April 16, 2021: 1,415↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, April 15, 2021: 1,462 cases

Apollo Beach, April 16, 2021: 1,465↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, April 15, 2021: 2,041 cases

Seffner, April 16, 2021: 2,046↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, April 15, 2021: 1,510 cases

Gibsonton, April 16, 2021: 1,516↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, April 15, 2021: 1,880 cases

Lithia, April 16, 2021: 1,888↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, April 15, 2021: 1,459 cases

Dover, April 16, 2021: 1,466↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

April 15, 2021: 37,390

April 16, 2021: 37,563

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

April 15, 2021: 127,395

April 16, 2021: 127,929

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

April 15, 2021: 2,108,030

April 16, 2021: 2,115,191

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

April 15, 2021: 1,648

April 16, 2021: 1,648

Total deaths of Florida residents:

April 15, 2021: 34,238

April 16, 2021: 34,330

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)