Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on April 17, 2021.

Since April 16, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (56 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 29 new cases, Ruskin and Valrico each having 17 new cases, Wimauma having 15 new cases, Apollo Beach and Seffner each having nine new cases, Lithia having six new cases, Gibsonton and Dover each having four new cases and Sun City Center having two new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, April 16, 2021: 9,852 cases
Riverview, April 17, 2021: 9,908↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, April 16, 2021: 7,397 cases
Brandon, April 17, 2021: 7,426↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, April 16, 2021: 3,630 cases
Ruskin, April 17, 2021: 3,647↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, April 16, 2021: 2,451 cases
Wimauma, April 17, 2021: 2,466↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, April 16, 2021: 4,561 cases
Valrico, April 17, 2021: 4,578↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, April 16, 2021: 1,415 cases
Sun City Center, April 17, 2021: 1,417↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, April 16, 2021: 1,465 cases
Apollo Beach, April 17, 2021: 1,474↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, April 16, 2021: 2,046 cases
Seffner, April 17, 2021: 2,055↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, April 16, 2021: 1,516 cases
Gibsonton, April 17, 2021: 1,520↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, April 16, 2021: 1,888 cases
Lithia, April 17, 2021: 1,894↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380
Dover, April 16, 2021: 1,466 cases
Dover, April 17, 2021: 1,470↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
April 16, 2021: 37,563
April 17, 2021: 37,731

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
April 16, 2021: 127,929
April 17, 2021: 128,430

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
April 16, 2021: 2,115,191
April 17, 2021: 2,121,387

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
April 16, 2021: 1,648
April 17, 2021: 1,659

Total deaths of Florida residents:
April 16, 2021: 34,330
April 17, 2021: 34,404

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

