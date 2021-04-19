Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on April 17, 2021.

Since April 16, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (56 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 29 new cases, Ruskin and Valrico each having 17 new cases, Wimauma having 15 new cases, Apollo Beach and Seffner each having nine new cases, Lithia having six new cases, Gibsonton and Dover each having four new cases and Sun City Center having two new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, April 16, 2021: 9,852 cases

Riverview, April 17, 2021: 9,908↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, April 16, 2021: 7,397 cases

Brandon, April 17, 2021: 7,426↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, April 16, 2021: 3,630 cases

Ruskin, April 17, 2021: 3,647↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, April 16, 2021: 2,451 cases

Wimauma, April 17, 2021: 2,466↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, April 16, 2021: 4,561 cases

Valrico, April 17, 2021: 4,578↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, April 16, 2021: 1,415 cases

Sun City Center, April 17, 2021: 1,417↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, April 16, 2021: 1,465 cases

Apollo Beach, April 17, 2021: 1,474↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, April 16, 2021: 2,046 cases

Seffner, April 17, 2021: 2,055↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, April 16, 2021: 1,516 cases

Gibsonton, April 17, 2021: 1,520↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, April 16, 2021: 1,888 cases

Lithia, April 17, 2021: 1,894↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, April 16, 2021: 1,466 cases

Dover, April 17, 2021: 1,470↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

April 16, 2021: 37,563

April 17, 2021: 37,731

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

April 16, 2021: 127,929

April 17, 2021: 128,430

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

April 16, 2021: 2,115,191

April 17, 2021: 2,121,387

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

April 16, 2021: 1,648

April 17, 2021: 1,659

Total deaths of Florida residents:

April 16, 2021: 34,330

April 17, 2021: 34,404

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)