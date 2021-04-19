Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on April 18, 2021.
Since April 17, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (51 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 37 new cases, Valrico having 20 new cases, Seffner having 13 new cases, Ruskin having 11 new cases, Lithia having nine new cases, Wimauma having eight new cases, Dover having seven new cases, Apollo Beach having six new cases, Gibsonton having four new cases and Sun City Center having two new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, April 17, 2021: 9,908 cases
Riverview, April 18, 2021: 9,959↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, April 17, 2021: 7,426 cases
Brandon, April 18, 2021: 7,463↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, April 17, 2021: 3,647 cases
Ruskin, April 18, 2021: 3,658↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, April 17, 2021: 2,466 cases
Wimauma, April 18, 2021: 2,474↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, April 17, 2021: 4,578 cases
Valrico, April 18, 2021: 4,598↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, April 17, 2021: 1,417 cases
Sun City Center, April 18, 2021: 1,419↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, April 17, 2021: 1,474 cases
Apollo Beach, April 18, 2021: 1,480↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, April 17, 2021: 2,055 cases
Seffner, April 18, 2021: 2,068↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, April 17, 2021: 1,520 cases
Gibsonton, April 18, 2021: 1,524↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, April 17, 2021: 1,894 cases
Lithia, April 18, 2021: 1,903↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, April 17, 2021: 1,470 cases
Dover, April 18, 2021: 1,477↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
April 17, 2021: 37,731
April 18, 2021: 37,899
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
April 17, 2021: 128,430
April 18, 2021: 128,911
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
April 17, 2021: 2,121,387
April 18, 2021: 2,128,136
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
April 17, 2021: 1,659
April 18, 2021: 1,659
Total deaths of Florida residents:
April 17, 2021: 34,404
April 18, 2021: 34,439
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)