Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on April 18, 2021.

Since April 17, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (51 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 37 new cases, Valrico having 20 new cases, Seffner having 13 new cases, Ruskin having 11 new cases, Lithia having nine new cases, Wimauma having eight new cases, Dover having seven new cases, Apollo Beach having six new cases, Gibsonton having four new cases and Sun City Center having two new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, April 17, 2021: 9,908 cases

Riverview, April 18, 2021: 9,959↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, April 17, 2021: 7,426 cases

Brandon, April 18, 2021: 7,463↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, April 17, 2021: 3,647 cases

Ruskin, April 18, 2021: 3,658↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, April 17, 2021: 2,466 cases

Wimauma, April 18, 2021: 2,474↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, April 17, 2021: 4,578 cases

Valrico, April 18, 2021: 4,598↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, April 17, 2021: 1,417 cases

Sun City Center, April 18, 2021: 1,419↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, April 17, 2021: 1,474 cases

Apollo Beach, April 18, 2021: 1,480↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, April 17, 2021: 2,055 cases

Seffner, April 18, 2021: 2,068↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, April 17, 2021: 1,520 cases

Gibsonton, April 18, 2021: 1,524↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, April 17, 2021: 1,894 cases

Lithia, April 18, 2021: 1,903↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, April 17, 2021: 1,470 cases

Dover, April 18, 2021: 1,477↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

April 17, 2021: 37,731

April 18, 2021: 37,899

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

April 17, 2021: 128,430

April 18, 2021: 128,911

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

April 17, 2021: 2,121,387

April 18, 2021: 2,128,136

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

April 17, 2021: 1,659

April 18, 2021: 1,659

Total deaths of Florida residents:

April 17, 2021: 34,404

April 18, 2021: 34,439

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

