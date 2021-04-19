Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on April 19, 2021.
Since April 18, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Brandon (31 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 20 new cases; Valrico having 13 new cases; Seffner, Gibsonton and Lithia each having six new cases; Ruskin and Sun City Center each having four new cases; and Wimauma, Apollo Beach and Dover each having two new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, April 18, 2021: 9,959 cases
Riverview, April 19, 2021: 9,979↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, April 18, 2021: 7,463 cases
Brandon, April 19, 2021: 7,494↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, April 18, 2021: 3,658 cases
Ruskin, April 19, 2021: 3,662↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, April 18, 2021: 2,474 cases
Wimauma, April 19, 2021: 2,476↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, April 18, 2021: 4,598 cases
Valrico, April 19, 2021: 4,611↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, April 18, 2021: 1,419 cases
Sun City Center, April 19, 2021: 1,423↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, April 18, 2021: 1,480 cases
Apollo Beach, April 19, 2021: 1,482↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, April 18, 2021: 2,068 cases
Seffner, April 19, 2021: 2,074↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, April 18, 2021: 1,524 cases
Gibsonton, April 19, 2021: 1,530↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, April 18, 2021: 1,903 cases
Lithia, April 19, 2021: 1,909↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, April 18, 2021: 1,477 cases
Dover, April 19, 2021: 1,479↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
April 18, 2021: 37,899
April 19, 2021: 37,995
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
April 18, 2021: 128,911
April 19, 2021: 129,205
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
April 18, 2021: 2,128,136
April 19, 2021: 2,132,308
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
April 18, 2021: 1,659
April 19, 2021: 1,660
Total deaths of Florida residents:
April 18, 2021: 34,439
April 19, 2021: 34,471
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
