Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on April 19, 2021.

Since April 18, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Brandon (31 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 20 new cases; Valrico having 13 new cases; Seffner, Gibsonton and Lithia each having six new cases; Ruskin and Sun City Center each having four new cases; and Wimauma, Apollo Beach and Dover each having two new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, April 18, 2021: 9,959 cases

Riverview, April 19, 2021: 9,979↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, April 18, 2021: 7,463 cases

Brandon, April 19, 2021: 7,494↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, April 18, 2021: 3,658 cases

Ruskin, April 19, 2021: 3,662↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, April 18, 2021: 2,474 cases

Wimauma, April 19, 2021: 2,476↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, April 18, 2021: 4,598 cases

Valrico, April 19, 2021: 4,611↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, April 18, 2021: 1,419 cases

Sun City Center, April 19, 2021: 1,423↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, April 18, 2021: 1,480 cases

Apollo Beach, April 19, 2021: 1,482↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, April 18, 2021: 2,068 cases

Seffner, April 19, 2021: 2,074↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, April 18, 2021: 1,524 cases

Gibsonton, April 19, 2021: 1,530↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, April 18, 2021: 1,903 cases

Lithia, April 19, 2021: 1,909↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, April 18, 2021: 1,477 cases

Dover, April 19, 2021: 1,479↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

April 18, 2021: 37,899

April 19, 2021: 37,995

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

April 18, 2021: 128,911

April 19, 2021: 129,205

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

April 18, 2021: 2,128,136

April 19, 2021: 2,132,308

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

April 18, 2021: 1,659

April 19, 2021: 1,660

Total deaths of Florida residents:

April 18, 2021: 34,439

April 19, 2021: 34,471

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)