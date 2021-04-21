Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on April 20, 2021.

Since April 19, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (43 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 31 new cases, Valrico having 18 new cases, Seffner having 11 new cases, Lithia having 10 new cases, Ruskin having nine new cases, Dover having eight new cases, Ruskin having seven new cases, Gibsonton having six new cases, Sun City Center having four new cases and Apollo Beach having two new cases.

There were two less deaths reported than yesterday in Hillsborough County, the reason being unknown.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, April 19, 2021: 9,979 cases
Riverview, April 20, 2021: 10,022↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, April 19, 2021: 7,494 cases
Brandon, April 20, 2021: 7,525↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, April 19, 2021: 3,662 cases
Ruskin, April 20, 2021: 3,671↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, April 19, 2021: 2,476 cases
Wimauma, April 20, 2021: 2,483↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, April 19, 2021: 4,611 cases
Valrico, April 20, 2021: 4,629↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, April 19, 2021: 1,423 cases
Sun City Center, April 20, 2021: 1,427↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, April 19, 2021: 1,482 cases
Apollo Beach, April 20, 2021: 1,484↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, April 19, 2021: 2,074 cases
Seffner, April 20, 2021: 2,085↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, April 19, 2021: 1,530 cases
Gibsonton, April 20, 2021: 1,536↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, April 19, 2021: 1,909 cases
Lithia, April 20, 2021: 1,919↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380
Dover, April 19, 2021: 1,479 cases
Dover, April 20, 2021: 1,487↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
April 19, 2021: 37,995
April 20, 2021: 38,144

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
April 19, 2021: 129,205
April 20, 2021: 129,671

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
April 19, 2021: 2,132,308
April 20, 2021: 2,137,862

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
April 19, 2021: 1,660
April 20, 2021: 1,658

Total deaths of Florida residents:
April 19, 2021: 34,471
April 20, 2021: 34,533

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:
https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)

Previous articleApril 19, 2021 Update: COVID-19 Case Data For Local Hillsborough County Areas
Next articleApril 21, 2021 Update: COVID-19 Case Data For Local Hillsborough County Areas
Staff Report