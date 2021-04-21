Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on April 20, 2021.
Since April 19, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (43 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 31 new cases, Valrico having 18 new cases, Seffner having 11 new cases, Lithia having 10 new cases, Ruskin having nine new cases, Dover having eight new cases, Ruskin having seven new cases, Gibsonton having six new cases, Sun City Center having four new cases and Apollo Beach having two new cases.
There were two less deaths reported than yesterday in Hillsborough County, the reason being unknown.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, April 19, 2021: 9,979 cases
Riverview, April 20, 2021: 10,022↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, April 19, 2021: 7,494 cases
Brandon, April 20, 2021: 7,525↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, April 19, 2021: 3,662 cases
Ruskin, April 20, 2021: 3,671↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, April 19, 2021: 2,476 cases
Wimauma, April 20, 2021: 2,483↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, April 19, 2021: 4,611 cases
Valrico, April 20, 2021: 4,629↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, April 19, 2021: 1,423 cases
Sun City Center, April 20, 2021: 1,427↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, April 19, 2021: 1,482 cases
Apollo Beach, April 20, 2021: 1,484↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, April 19, 2021: 2,074 cases
Seffner, April 20, 2021: 2,085↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, April 19, 2021: 1,530 cases
Gibsonton, April 20, 2021: 1,536↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, April 19, 2021: 1,909 cases
Lithia, April 20, 2021: 1,919↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, April 19, 2021: 1,479 cases
Dover, April 20, 2021: 1,487↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
April 19, 2021: 37,995
April 20, 2021: 38,144
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
April 19, 2021: 129,205
April 20, 2021: 129,671
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
April 19, 2021: 2,132,308
April 20, 2021: 2,137,862
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
April 19, 2021: 1,660
April 20, 2021: 1,658
Total deaths of Florida residents:
April 19, 2021: 34,471
April 20, 2021: 34,533
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)