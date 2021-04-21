Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on April 20, 2021.

Since April 19, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (43 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 31 new cases, Valrico having 18 new cases, Seffner having 11 new cases, Lithia having 10 new cases, Ruskin having nine new cases, Dover having eight new cases, Ruskin having seven new cases, Gibsonton having six new cases, Sun City Center having four new cases and Apollo Beach having two new cases.

There were two less deaths reported than yesterday in Hillsborough County, the reason being unknown.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, April 19, 2021: 9,979 cases

Riverview, April 20, 2021: 10,022↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, April 19, 2021: 7,494 cases

Brandon, April 20, 2021: 7,525↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, April 19, 2021: 3,662 cases

Ruskin, April 20, 2021: 3,671↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, April 19, 2021: 2,476 cases

Wimauma, April 20, 2021: 2,483↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, April 19, 2021: 4,611 cases

Valrico, April 20, 2021: 4,629↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, April 19, 2021: 1,423 cases

Sun City Center, April 20, 2021: 1,427↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, April 19, 2021: 1,482 cases

Apollo Beach, April 20, 2021: 1,484↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, April 19, 2021: 2,074 cases

Seffner, April 20, 2021: 2,085↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, April 19, 2021: 1,530 cases

Gibsonton, April 20, 2021: 1,536↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, April 19, 2021: 1,909 cases

Lithia, April 20, 2021: 1,919↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, April 19, 2021: 1,479 cases

Dover, April 20, 2021: 1,487↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

April 19, 2021: 37,995

April 20, 2021: 38,144

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

April 19, 2021: 129,205

April 20, 2021: 129,671

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

April 19, 2021: 2,132,308

April 20, 2021: 2,137,862

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

April 19, 2021: 1,660

April 20, 2021: 1,658

Total deaths of Florida residents:

April 19, 2021: 34,471

April 20, 2021: 34,533

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)