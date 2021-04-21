Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on April 21, 2021.
Since April 20, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (30 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 21 new cases; Valrico having 13 new cases; Ruskin, Gibsonton and Dover each having nine new cases; Wimauma, Seffner and Lithia each having six new cases; Sun City Center having four new cases; Apollo Beach having three new cases.
There were two less deaths reported than yesterday in Hillsborough County, the reason being unknown.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, April 20, 2021: 10,022 cases
Riverview, April 21, 2021: 10,052↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, April 20, 2021: 7,525 cases
Brandon, April 21, 2021: 7,546↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, April 20, 2021: 3,671 cases
Ruskin, April 21, 2021: 3,680↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, April 20, 2021: 2,483 cases
Wimauma, April 21, 2021: 2,489↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, April 20, 2021: 4,629 cases
Valrico, April 21, 2021: 4,642↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, April 20, 2021: 1,427 cases
Sun City Center, April 21, 2021: 1,431↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, April 20, 2021: 1,484 cases
Apollo Beach, April 21, 2021: 1,487↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, April 20, 2021: 2,085 cases
Seffner, April 21, 2021: 2,091↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, April 20, 2021: 1,536 cases
Gibsonton, April 21, 2021: 1,545↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, April 20, 2021: 1,919 cases
Lithia, April 21, 2021: 1,925↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, April 20, 2021: 1,487 cases
Dover, April 21, 2021: 1,496↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
April 20, 2021: 38,144
April 21, 2021: 38,260
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
April 20, 2021: 129,671
April 21, 2021: 130,072
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
April 20, 2021: 2,137,862
April 21, 2021: 2,143,358
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
April 20, 2021: 1,658
April 21, 2021: 1,667
Total deaths of Florida residents:
April 20, 2021: 34,533
April 21, 2021: 34,616
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)