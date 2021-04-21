Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on April 21, 2021.

Since April 20, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (30 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 21 new cases; Valrico having 13 new cases; Ruskin, Gibsonton and Dover each having nine new cases; Wimauma, Seffner and Lithia each having six new cases; Sun City Center having four new cases; Apollo Beach having three new cases.

There were two less deaths reported than yesterday in Hillsborough County, the reason being unknown.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, April 20, 2021: 10,022 cases

Riverview, April 21, 2021: 10,052↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, April 20, 2021: 7,525 cases

Brandon, April 21, 2021: 7,546↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, April 20, 2021: 3,671 cases

Ruskin, April 21, 2021: 3,680↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, April 20, 2021: 2,483 cases

Wimauma, April 21, 2021: 2,489↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, April 20, 2021: 4,629 cases

Valrico, April 21, 2021: 4,642↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, April 20, 2021: 1,427 cases

Sun City Center, April 21, 2021: 1,431↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, April 20, 2021: 1,484 cases

Apollo Beach, April 21, 2021: 1,487↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, April 20, 2021: 2,085 cases

Seffner, April 21, 2021: 2,091↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, April 20, 2021: 1,536 cases

Gibsonton, April 21, 2021: 1,545↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, April 20, 2021: 1,919 cases

Lithia, April 21, 2021: 1,925↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, April 20, 2021: 1,487 cases

Dover, April 21, 2021: 1,496↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

April 20, 2021: 38,144

April 21, 2021: 38,260

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

April 20, 2021: 129,671

April 21, 2021: 130,072

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

April 20, 2021: 2,137,862

April 21, 2021: 2,143,358

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

April 20, 2021: 1,658

April 21, 2021: 1,667

Total deaths of Florida residents:

April 20, 2021: 34,533

April 21, 2021: 34,616

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)