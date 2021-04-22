Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on April 22, 2021.
Since April 21, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (46 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 27 new cases, Seffner having 21 new cases, Valrico having 16 new cases, Lithia having 11 new cases, Wimauma and Dover each having 10 new cases, Apollo Beach having eight new cases, Ruskin having seven new cases, Gibsonton having six new cases and Sun City Center having five new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, April 21, 2021: 10,052 cases
Riverview, April 22, 2021: 10,098↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, April 21, 2021: 7,546 cases
Brandon, April 22, 2021: 7,573↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, April 21, 2021: 3,680 cases
Ruskin, April 22, 2021: 3,687↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, April 21, 2021: 2,489 cases
Wimauma, April 22, 2021: 2,499↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, April 21, 2021: 4,642 cases
Valrico, April 22, 2021: 4,658↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, April 21, 2021: 1,431 cases
Sun City Center, April 22, 2021: 1,436↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, April 21, 2021: 1,487 cases
Apollo Beach, April 22, 2021: 1,495↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, April 21, 2021: 2,091 cases
Seffner, April 22, 2021: 2,112↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, April 21, 2021: 1,545 cases
Gibsonton, April 22, 2021: 1,551↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, April 21, 2021: 1,925 cases
Lithia, April 22, 2021: 1,936↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, April 21, 2021: 1,496 cases
Dover, April 22, 2021: 1,506↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
April 21, 2021: 38,260
April 22, 2021: 38,427
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
April 21, 2021: 130,072
April 22, 2021: 130,701
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
April 21, 2021: 2,143,358
April 22, 2021: 2,149,932
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
April 21, 2021: 1,667
April 22, 2021: 1,671
Total deaths of Florida residents:
April 21, 2021: 34,616
April 22, 2021: 34,696
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
