Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on April 22, 2021.

Since April 21, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (46 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 27 new cases, Seffner having 21 new cases, Valrico having 16 new cases, Lithia having 11 new cases, Wimauma and Dover each having 10 new cases, Apollo Beach having eight new cases, Ruskin having seven new cases, Gibsonton having six new cases and Sun City Center having five new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, April 21, 2021: 10,052 cases

Riverview, April 22, 2021: 10,098↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, April 21, 2021: 7,546 cases

Brandon, April 22, 2021: 7,573↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, April 21, 2021: 3,680 cases

Ruskin, April 22, 2021: 3,687↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, April 21, 2021: 2,489 cases

Wimauma, April 22, 2021: 2,499↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, April 21, 2021: 4,642 cases

Valrico, April 22, 2021: 4,658↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, April 21, 2021: 1,431 cases

Sun City Center, April 22, 2021: 1,436↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, April 21, 2021: 1,487 cases

Apollo Beach, April 22, 2021: 1,495↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, April 21, 2021: 2,091 cases

Seffner, April 22, 2021: 2,112↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, April 21, 2021: 1,545 cases

Gibsonton, April 22, 2021: 1,551↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, April 21, 2021: 1,925 cases

Lithia, April 22, 2021: 1,936↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, April 21, 2021: 1,496 cases

Dover, April 22, 2021: 1,506↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

April 21, 2021: 38,260

April 22, 2021: 38,427

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

April 21, 2021: 130,072

April 22, 2021: 130,701

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

April 21, 2021: 2,143,358

April 22, 2021: 2,149,932

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

April 21, 2021: 1,667

April 22, 2021: 1,671

Total deaths of Florida residents:

April 21, 2021: 34,616

April 22, 2021: 34,696

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)