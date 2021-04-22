Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on April 22, 2021.

Since April 21, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (46 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 27 new cases, Seffner having 21 new cases, Valrico having 16 new cases, Lithia having 11 new cases, Wimauma and Dover each having 10 new cases, Apollo Beach having eight new cases, Ruskin having seven new cases, Gibsonton having six new cases and Sun City Center having five new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, April 21, 2021: 10,052 cases
Riverview, April 22, 2021: 10,098↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, April 21, 2021: 7,546 cases
Brandon, April 22, 2021: 7,573↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, April 21, 2021: 3,680 cases
Ruskin, April 22, 2021: 3,687↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, April 21, 2021: 2,489 cases
Wimauma, April 22, 2021: 2,499↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, April 21, 2021: 4,642 cases
Valrico, April 22, 2021: 4,658↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, April 21, 2021: 1,431 cases
Sun City Center, April 22, 2021: 1,436↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, April 21, 2021: 1,487 cases
Apollo Beach, April 22, 2021: 1,495↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, April 21, 2021: 2,091 cases
Seffner, April 22, 2021: 2,112↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, April 21, 2021: 1,545 cases
Gibsonton, April 22, 2021: 1,551↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, April 21, 2021: 1,925 cases
Lithia, April 22, 2021: 1,936↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380
Dover, April 21, 2021: 1,496 cases
Dover, April 22, 2021: 1,506↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
April 21, 2021: 38,260
April 22, 2021: 38,427

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
April 21, 2021: 130,072
April 22, 2021: 130,701

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
April 21, 2021: 2,143,358
April 22, 2021: 2,149,932

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
April 21, 2021: 1,667
April 22, 2021: 1,671

Total deaths of Florida residents:
April 21, 2021: 34,616
April 22, 2021: 34,696

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:
https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)

Previous articleApril 21, 2021 Update: COVID-19 Case Data For Local Hillsborough County Areas
Staff Report