Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on April 5, 2021.

Since April 4, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (27 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 22 new cases; Ruskin and Valrico each having seven new cases; Seffner, Gibsonton and Lithia each having four new cases; Wimauma and Apollo Beach each having two new cases; and Sun City Center and Dover each having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, April 4, 2021: 9,379 cases

Riverview, April 5, 2021: 9,406↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, April 4, 2021: 7,055 cases

Brandon, April 5, 2021: 7,077↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, April 4, 2021: 3,471 cases

Ruskin, April 5, 2021: 3,478↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, April 4, 2021: 2,372 cases

Wimauma, April 5, 2021: 2,374↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, April 4, 2021: 4,325 cases

Valrico, April 5, 2021: 4,332↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, April 4, 2021: 1,400 cases

Sun City Center, April 5, 2021: 1,401↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, April 4, 2021: 1,413 cases

Apollo Beach, April 5, 2021: 1,415↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, April 4, 2021: 1,948 cases

Seffner, April 5, 2021: 1,952↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, April 4, 2021: 1,452 cases

Gibsonton, April 5, 2021: 1,456↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, April 4, 2021: 1,813 cases

Lithia, April 5, 2021: 1,817↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, April 4, 2021: 1,409 cases

Dover, April 5, 2021: 1,410↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

April 4, 2021: 35,943

April 5, 2021: 36,024

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

April 4, 2021: 122,431

April 5, 2021: 122,724

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

April 4, 2021: 2,042,881

April 5, 2021: 2,046,280

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

April 4, 2021: 1,619

April 5, 2021: 1,621

Total deaths of Florida residents:

April 4, 2021: 33,674

April 5, 2021: 33,710

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)