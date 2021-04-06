Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on April 5, 2021.
Since April 4, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (27 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 22 new cases; Ruskin and Valrico each having seven new cases; Seffner, Gibsonton and Lithia each having four new cases; Wimauma and Apollo Beach each having two new cases; and Sun City Center and Dover each having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, April 4, 2021: 9,379 cases
Riverview, April 5, 2021: 9,406↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, April 4, 2021: 7,055 cases
Brandon, April 5, 2021: 7,077↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, April 4, 2021: 3,471 cases
Ruskin, April 5, 2021: 3,478↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, April 4, 2021: 2,372 cases
Wimauma, April 5, 2021: 2,374↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, April 4, 2021: 4,325 cases
Valrico, April 5, 2021: 4,332↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, April 4, 2021: 1,400 cases
Sun City Center, April 5, 2021: 1,401↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, April 4, 2021: 1,413 cases
Apollo Beach, April 5, 2021: 1,415↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, April 4, 2021: 1,948 cases
Seffner, April 5, 2021: 1,952↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, April 4, 2021: 1,452 cases
Gibsonton, April 5, 2021: 1,456↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, April 4, 2021: 1,813 cases
Lithia, April 5, 2021: 1,817↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, April 4, 2021: 1,409 cases
Dover, April 5, 2021: 1,410↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
April 4, 2021: 35,943
April 5, 2021: 36,024
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
April 4, 2021: 122,431
April 5, 2021: 122,724
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
April 4, 2021: 2,042,881
April 5, 2021: 2,046,280
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
April 4, 2021: 1,619
April 5, 2021: 1,621
Total deaths of Florida residents:
April 4, 2021: 33,674
April 5, 2021: 33,710
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)