Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on April 7, 2021.
Since April 6, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (32 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 25 new cases, Valrico having 14 new cases, Ruskin having 11 new cases, Seffner and Lithia having 10 new cases, Gibsonton having nine new cases, Apollo Beach having eight new cases, Wimauma having five new cases and Sun City Center and Dover each having two new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, April 6, 2021: 9,438 cases
Riverview, April 7, 2021: 9,470↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, April 6, 2021: 7,101 cases
Brandon, April 7, 2021: 7,126↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, April 6, 2021: 3,502 cases
Ruskin, April 7, 2021: 3,513↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, April 6, 2021: 2,382 cases
Wimauma, April 7, 2021: 2,387↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, April 6, 2021: 4,352 cases
Valrico, April 7, 2021: 4,366↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, April 6, 2021: 1,400 cases
Sun City Center, April 7, 2021: 1,402↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, April 6, 2021: 1,419 cases
Apollo Beach, April 7, 2021: 1,427↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, April 6, 2021: 1,959 cases
Seffner, April 7, 2021: 1,969↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, April 6, 2021: 1,457 cases
Gibsonton, April 7, 2021: 1,466↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, April 6, 2021: 1,823 cases
Lithia, April 7, 2021: 1,833↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, April 6, 2021: 1,412 cases
Dover, April 7, 2021: 1,414↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
April 6, 2021: 36,151
April 7, 2021: 36,279
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
April 6, 2021: 123,118
April 7, 2021: 123,577
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
April 6, 2021: 2,051,647
April 7, 2021: 2,057,359
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
April 6, 2021: 1,624
April 7, 2021: 1,623
Total deaths of Florida residents:
April 6, 2021: 33,780
April 7, 2021: 33,822
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
