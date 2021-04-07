Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on April 7, 2021.

Since April 6, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (32 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 25 new cases, Valrico having 14 new cases, Ruskin having 11 new cases, Seffner and Lithia having 10 new cases, Gibsonton having nine new cases, Apollo Beach having eight new cases, Wimauma having five new cases and Sun City Center and Dover each having two new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, April 6, 2021: 9,438 cases

Riverview, April 7, 2021: 9,470↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, April 6, 2021: 7,101 cases

Brandon, April 7, 2021: 7,126↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, April 6, 2021: 3,502 cases

Ruskin, April 7, 2021: 3,513↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, April 6, 2021: 2,382 cases

Wimauma, April 7, 2021: 2,387↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, April 6, 2021: 4,352 cases

Valrico, April 7, 2021: 4,366↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, April 6, 2021: 1,400 cases

Sun City Center, April 7, 2021: 1,402↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, April 6, 2021: 1,419 cases

Apollo Beach, April 7, 2021: 1,427↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, April 6, 2021: 1,959 cases

Seffner, April 7, 2021: 1,969↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, April 6, 2021: 1,457 cases

Gibsonton, April 7, 2021: 1,466↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, April 6, 2021: 1,823 cases

Lithia, April 7, 2021: 1,833↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, April 6, 2021: 1,412 cases

Dover, April 7, 2021: 1,414↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

April 6, 2021: 36,151

April 7, 2021: 36,279

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

April 6, 2021: 123,118

April 7, 2021: 123,577

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

April 6, 2021: 2,051,647

April 7, 2021: 2,057,359

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

April 6, 2021: 1,624

April 7, 2021: 1,623

Total deaths of Florida residents:

April 6, 2021: 33,780

April 7, 2021: 33,822

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)