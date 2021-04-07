Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on April 7, 2021.

Since April 6, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (32 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 25 new cases, Valrico having 14 new cases, Ruskin having 11 new cases, Seffner and Lithia having 10 new cases, Gibsonton having nine new cases, Apollo Beach having eight new cases, Wimauma having five new cases and Sun City Center and Dover each having two new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, April 6, 2021: 9,438 cases
Riverview, April 7, 2021: 9,470↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, April 6, 2021: 7,101 cases
Brandon, April 7, 2021: 7,126↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, April 6, 2021: 3,502 cases
Ruskin, April 7, 2021: 3,513↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, April 6, 2021: 2,382 cases
Wimauma, April 7, 2021: 2,387↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, April 6, 2021: 4,352 cases
Valrico, April 7, 2021: 4,366↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, April 6, 2021: 1,400 cases
Sun City Center, April 7, 2021: 1,402↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, April 6, 2021: 1,419 cases
Apollo Beach, April 7, 2021: 1,427↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, April 6, 2021: 1,959 cases
Seffner, April 7, 2021: 1,969↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, April 6, 2021: 1,457 cases
Gibsonton, April 7, 2021: 1,466↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, April 6, 2021: 1,823 cases
Lithia, April 7, 2021: 1,833↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380
Dover, April 6, 2021: 1,412 cases
Dover, April 7, 2021: 1,414↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
April 6, 2021: 36,151
April 7, 2021: 36,279

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
April 6, 2021: 123,118
April 7, 2021: 123,577

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
April 6, 2021: 2,051,647
April 7, 2021: 2,057,359

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
April 6, 2021: 1,624
April 7, 2021: 1,623

Total deaths of Florida residents:
April 6, 2021: 33,780
April 7, 2021: 33,822

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:
https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)