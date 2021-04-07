Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on April 6, 2021.
Since April 5, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (32 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon and Ruskin each having 24 new cases, Valrico having 20 new cases, Wimauma having eight new cases, Seffner having seven new cases, Lithia having six new cases, Apollo Beach having four new cases, Dover having two new cases and Gibsonton having one new case.
Sun City Center was reported as having one less case than yesterday, the reason being unknown.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, April 5, 2021: 9,406 cases
Riverview, April 6, 2021: 9,438↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, April 5, 2021: 7,077 cases
Brandon, April 6, 2021: 7,101↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, April 5, 2021: 3,478 cases
Ruskin, April 6, 2021: 3,502↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, April 5, 2021: 2,374 cases
Wimauma, April 6, 2021: 2,382↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, April 5, 2021: 4,332 cases
Valrico, April 6, 2021: 4,352↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, April 5, 2021: 1,401 cases
Sun City Center, April 6, 2021: 1,400↓ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, April 5, 2021: 1,415 cases
Apollo Beach, April 6, 2021: 1,419↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, April 5, 2021: 1,952 cases
Seffner, April 6, 2021: 1,959↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, April 5, 2021: 1,456 cases
Gibsonton, April 6, 2021: 1,457↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, April 5, 2021: 1,817 cases
Lithia, April 6, 2021: 1,823↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, April 5, 2021: 1,410 cases
Dover, April 6, 2021: 1,412↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
April 5, 2021: 36,024
April 6, 2021: 36,151
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
April 5, 2021: 122,724
April 6, 2021: 123,118
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
April 5, 2021: 2,046,280
April 6, 2021: 2,051,647
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
April 5, 2021: 1,621
April 6, 2021: 1,624
Total deaths of Florida residents:
April 5, 2021: 33,710
April 6, 2021: 33,780
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)