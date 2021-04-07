Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on April 6, 2021.

Since April 5, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (32 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon and Ruskin each having 24 new cases, Valrico having 20 new cases, Wimauma having eight new cases, Seffner having seven new cases, Lithia having six new cases, Apollo Beach having four new cases, Dover having two new cases and Gibsonton having one new case.

Sun City Center was reported as having one less case than yesterday, the reason being unknown.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, April 5, 2021: 9,406 cases

Riverview, April 6, 2021: 9,438↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, April 5, 2021: 7,077 cases

Brandon, April 6, 2021: 7,101↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, April 5, 2021: 3,478 cases

Ruskin, April 6, 2021: 3,502↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, April 5, 2021: 2,374 cases

Wimauma, April 6, 2021: 2,382↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, April 5, 2021: 4,332 cases

Valrico, April 6, 2021: 4,352↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, April 5, 2021: 1,401 cases

Sun City Center, April 6, 2021: 1,400↓ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, April 5, 2021: 1,415 cases

Apollo Beach, April 6, 2021: 1,419↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, April 5, 2021: 1,952 cases

Seffner, April 6, 2021: 1,959↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, April 5, 2021: 1,456 cases

Gibsonton, April 6, 2021: 1,457↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, April 5, 2021: 1,817 cases

Lithia, April 6, 2021: 1,823↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, April 5, 2021: 1,410 cases

Dover, April 6, 2021: 1,412↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

April 5, 2021: 36,024

April 6, 2021: 36,151

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

April 5, 2021: 122,724

April 6, 2021: 123,118

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

April 5, 2021: 2,046,280

April 6, 2021: 2,051,647

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

April 5, 2021: 1,621

April 6, 2021: 1,624

Total deaths of Florida residents:

April 5, 2021: 33,710

April 6, 2021: 33,780

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)