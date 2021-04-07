The students in the Winthrop Arts Mobile Art Factory in Plant City created another beautiful art piece that is on view at Krazy Kup, located at 101 E. J. Arden Mays Blvd. in historic downtown Plant City. The large and colorful art piece was created by the students and Winthrop Arts Mobile Art Factory Lead Art Instructor Bryant Martinez.

To celebrate the newest exhibit, the students, parents, representatives from Hispanic Services Council, the Plant City Arts Council and others attended an artists’ reception at Krazy Kup on March 4. The artwork is located in the outside courtyard.

Krazy Kup is owned and operated by Wenda and Frank Trunzo. They have not only graciously allowed Winthrop Arts to exhibit art, but they also host the artists’ reception.

The Winthrop Arts Mobile Art Factory is a grant-funded outreach program that provides free art instruction. Winthrop Arts partners with other nonprofits such as Hispanic Services Council. Children whose parents receive services from Hispanic Services Council attend the free art classes. They work with professional artists and learn the elements and fundamentals of art.

One of those students is Ronaldo Perez, who is 8 years old. Perez said, “I like the art piece. I think it looks awesome. I love to go to art every week because Bryant is always doing something fun with the stuff there. My mom said that the art was really amazing and she loved it.”

Annabel Saavedra is the community coordinator for Hispanic Services Council in Plant City.

Saavedra said, “Elementary students whose parents attend our program, La Red de Padres Activos, created the art. The reception was punctuated by an air of excitement as the kids presented their very emotion-filled artwork. At Krazy Kup, you can feel a homey warmth. All the kids celebrate with delicious bakery goods and drinks.”

Saavedra added, “Our alliance with the Winthrop Arts Mobile Art Factory has been an amazing one. As a unified community, we are able to better serve our people, and that in itself is invaluable. There never fails to be a week where the children are not giddy with excitement for the fun to begin. The partnership is strong and we hope to preserve it. We want many more families to be benefited from the alliance.”

To learn more about Winthrop Arts, Hispanic Services Council and Krazy Kup, visit www.winthroparts.org, www.hispanicservicescouncil.org and www.krazykup.com.