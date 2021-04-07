Tampa Theatre will continue its tradition of celebrating the annual viewing of the Academy Awards by offering both a virtual and in-person event. The 93rd Academy Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, April 25.

Jill Witecki with Tampa Theatre said, “Nobody is exactly sure yet what the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony is going to look like, but Tampa Theatre is sure of one thing: there is no way we are going to let one of our favorite nights of the year go by without a party. Since not everyone is comfortable walking the red carpet quite yet, the majestic movie palace will be offering both a virtual and live event.”

Tampa Theatre will livestream a VIP pre-show from its historic stage beginning at 6 p.m. The hour-long program will feature games, movie trivia, special guest appearances from Hollywood Awards Night alumni, a virtual silent auction and live bidding on premium auction items. The livestream will be free to watch at www.tampatheatre.org/redcarpet2021.

To make your virtual watch party even more festive, you can pick up a Party-at-Home pack at the Tampa Theatre for $79 or $69 for members. This includes popcorn, sparkling wine and signature cocktails for two, a pair of custom flutes to toast your favorite nominees, balloons and confetti, a miniature award statue, game cards to use during the livestream pre-show and other red-carpet goodies.

Boxes can be picked up between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 24 or Sunday, April 25. You can opt for VIP delivery on April 24, and your goodies will show up in a limousine with a red-carpet photo op for an additional $100. Please note, quantity is limited.

Virtual viewers can also get a three-course dinner courtesy of Salt Block Catering for $249 or $239 for members.

If you prefer to view the action in person, Tampa Theatre will open its doors at 7:15 p.m. for the 22nd Annual OSCARS® Watch Party. Patrons will be treated to a glass of sparkling wine upon arrival, and complimentary popcorn, soda and candy. A cash bar is also available. If you stay until the Best Picture statue is awarded, you will enjoy coffee and doughnuts for the ride home.

Tickets are $79 per person or $69 for members. Seating is limited. Temperature checks, masks and social distancing will be required.

For more information and to reserve tickets, visit https://tampatheatre.org/annual-event/hollywood-awards-night-2021/.