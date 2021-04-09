Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on April 9, 2021.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Sun City Center.

Since April 8, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (41 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 35 new cases, Valrico having 22 new cases, Ruskin having 14 new cases, Seffner having 11 new cases, Wimauma and Dover each having seven new cases, Gibsonton having six new cases, Lithia having five new cases and Apollo Beach having four new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, April 8, 2021: 9,518 cases
Riverview, April 9, 2021: 9,559↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, April 8, 2021: 7,160 cases
Brandon, April 9, 2021: 7,195↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, April 8, 2021: 3,525 cases
Ruskin, April 9, 2021: 3,539↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, April 8, 2021: 2,393 cases
Wimauma, April 9, 2021: 2,400↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, April 8, 2021: 4,393 cases
Valrico, April 9, 2021: 4,415↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, April 8, 2021: 1,403 cases
Sun City Center, April 9, 2021: 1,403, NO NEW CASES

Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, April 8, 2021: 1,434 cases
Apollo Beach, April 9, 2021: 1,438↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, April 8, 2021: 1,978 cases
Seffner, April 9, 2021: 1,989↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, April 8, 2021: 1,473 cases
Gibsonton, April 9, 2021: 1,479↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, April 8, 2021: 1,836 cases
Lithia, April 9, 2021: 1,841↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380
Dover, April 8, 2021: 1,418 cases
Dover, April 9, 2021: 1,425↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
April 8, 2021: 36,437
April 9, 2021: 36,589

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
April 8, 2021: 124,114
April 9, 2021: 124,611

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
April 8, 2021: 2,065,122
April 9, 2021: 2,072,053

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
April 8, 2021: 1,630
April 9, 2021: 1,634

Total deaths of Florida residents:
April 8, 2021: 33,906
April 9, 2021: 33,968

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:
https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)