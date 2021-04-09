Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on April 9, 2021.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Sun City Center.
Since April 8, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (41 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 35 new cases, Valrico having 22 new cases, Ruskin having 14 new cases, Seffner having 11 new cases, Wimauma and Dover each having seven new cases, Gibsonton having six new cases, Lithia having five new cases and Apollo Beach having four new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, April 8, 2021: 9,518 cases
Riverview, April 9, 2021: 9,559↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, April 8, 2021: 7,160 cases
Brandon, April 9, 2021: 7,195↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, April 8, 2021: 3,525 cases
Ruskin, April 9, 2021: 3,539↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, April 8, 2021: 2,393 cases
Wimauma, April 9, 2021: 2,400↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, April 8, 2021: 4,393 cases
Valrico, April 9, 2021: 4,415↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, April 8, 2021: 1,403 cases
Sun City Center, April 9, 2021: 1,403, NO NEW CASES
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, April 8, 2021: 1,434 cases
Apollo Beach, April 9, 2021: 1,438↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, April 8, 2021: 1,978 cases
Seffner, April 9, 2021: 1,989↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, April 8, 2021: 1,473 cases
Gibsonton, April 9, 2021: 1,479↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, April 8, 2021: 1,836 cases
Lithia, April 9, 2021: 1,841↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, April 8, 2021: 1,418 cases
Dover, April 9, 2021: 1,425↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
April 8, 2021: 36,437
April 9, 2021: 36,589
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
April 8, 2021: 124,114
April 9, 2021: 124,611
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
April 8, 2021: 2,065,122
April 9, 2021: 2,072,053
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
April 8, 2021: 1,630
April 9, 2021: 1,634
Total deaths of Florida residents:
April 8, 2021: 33,906
April 9, 2021: 33,968
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)