Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on April 9, 2021.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Sun City Center.

Since April 8, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (41 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 35 new cases, Valrico having 22 new cases, Ruskin having 14 new cases, Seffner having 11 new cases, Wimauma and Dover each having seven new cases, Gibsonton having six new cases, Lithia having five new cases and Apollo Beach having four new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, April 8, 2021: 9,518 cases

Riverview, April 9, 2021: 9,559↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, April 8, 2021: 7,160 cases

Brandon, April 9, 2021: 7,195↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, April 8, 2021: 3,525 cases

Ruskin, April 9, 2021: 3,539↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, April 8, 2021: 2,393 cases

Wimauma, April 9, 2021: 2,400↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, April 8, 2021: 4,393 cases

Valrico, April 9, 2021: 4,415↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, April 8, 2021: 1,403 cases

Sun City Center, April 9, 2021: 1,403, NO NEW CASES

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, April 8, 2021: 1,434 cases

Apollo Beach, April 9, 2021: 1,438↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, April 8, 2021: 1,978 cases

Seffner, April 9, 2021: 1,989↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, April 8, 2021: 1,473 cases

Gibsonton, April 9, 2021: 1,479↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, April 8, 2021: 1,836 cases

Lithia, April 9, 2021: 1,841↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, April 8, 2021: 1,418 cases

Dover, April 9, 2021: 1,425↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

April 8, 2021: 36,437

April 9, 2021: 36,589

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

April 8, 2021: 124,114

April 9, 2021: 124,611

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

April 8, 2021: 2,065,122

April 9, 2021: 2,072,053

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

April 8, 2021: 1,630

April 9, 2021: 1,634

Total deaths of Florida residents:

April 8, 2021: 33,906

April 9, 2021: 33,968

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)