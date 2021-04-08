Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on April 8, 2021.

Since April 7, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (48 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 34 new cases, Valrico having 27 new cases, Ruskin having 12 new cases, Seffner having nine new cases, Apollo Beach and Gibsonton each having seven new cases, Wimauma having six new cases, Dover having four new cases, Lithia having three new cases and Sun City Center having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, April 7, 2021: 9,470 cases
Riverview, April 8, 2021: 9,518↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, April 7, 2021: 7,126 cases
Brandon, April 8, 2021: 7,160↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, April 7, 2021: 3,513 cases
Ruskin, April 8, 2021: 3,525↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, April 7, 2021: 2,387 cases
Wimauma, April 8, 2021: 2,393↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, April 7, 2021: 4,366 cases
Valrico, April 8, 2021: 4,393↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, April 7, 2021: 1,402 cases
Sun City Center, April 8, 2021: 1,403↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, April 7, 2021: 1,427 cases
Apollo Beach, April 8, 2021: 1,434↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, April 7, 2021: 1,969 cases
Seffner, April 8, 2021: 1,978↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, April 7, 2021: 1,466 cases
Gibsonton, April 8, 2021: 1,473↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, April 7, 2021: 1,833 cases
Lithia, April 8, 2021: 1,836↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380
Dover, April 7, 2021: 1,414 cases
Dover, April 8, 2021: 1,418↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
April 7, 2021: 36,279
April 8, 2021: 36,437

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
April 7, 2021: 123,577
April 8, 2021: 124,114

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
April 7, 2021: 2,057,359
April 8, 2021: 2,065,122

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
April 7, 2021: 1,623
April 8, 2021: 1,630

Total deaths of Florida residents:
April 7, 2021: 33,822
April 8, 2021: 33,906

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:
https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)