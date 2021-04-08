Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on April 8, 2021.
Since April 7, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (48 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 34 new cases, Valrico having 27 new cases, Ruskin having 12 new cases, Seffner having nine new cases, Apollo Beach and Gibsonton each having seven new cases, Wimauma having six new cases, Dover having four new cases, Lithia having three new cases and Sun City Center having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, April 7, 2021: 9,470 cases
Riverview, April 8, 2021: 9,518↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, April 7, 2021: 7,126 cases
Brandon, April 8, 2021: 7,160↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, April 7, 2021: 3,513 cases
Ruskin, April 8, 2021: 3,525↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, April 7, 2021: 2,387 cases
Wimauma, April 8, 2021: 2,393↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, April 7, 2021: 4,366 cases
Valrico, April 8, 2021: 4,393↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, April 7, 2021: 1,402 cases
Sun City Center, April 8, 2021: 1,403↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, April 7, 2021: 1,427 cases
Apollo Beach, April 8, 2021: 1,434↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, April 7, 2021: 1,969 cases
Seffner, April 8, 2021: 1,978↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, April 7, 2021: 1,466 cases
Gibsonton, April 8, 2021: 1,473↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, April 7, 2021: 1,833 cases
Lithia, April 8, 2021: 1,836↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, April 7, 2021: 1,414 cases
Dover, April 8, 2021: 1,418↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
April 7, 2021: 36,279
April 8, 2021: 36,437
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
April 7, 2021: 123,577
April 8, 2021: 124,114
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
April 7, 2021: 2,057,359
April 8, 2021: 2,065,122
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
April 7, 2021: 1,623
April 8, 2021: 1,630
Total deaths of Florida residents:
April 7, 2021: 33,822
April 8, 2021: 33,906
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)