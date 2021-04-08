Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on April 8, 2021.

Since April 7, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (48 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 34 new cases, Valrico having 27 new cases, Ruskin having 12 new cases, Seffner having nine new cases, Apollo Beach and Gibsonton each having seven new cases, Wimauma having six new cases, Dover having four new cases, Lithia having three new cases and Sun City Center having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, April 7, 2021: 9,470 cases

Riverview, April 8, 2021: 9,518↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, April 7, 2021: 7,126 cases

Brandon, April 8, 2021: 7,160↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, April 7, 2021: 3,513 cases

Ruskin, April 8, 2021: 3,525↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, April 7, 2021: 2,387 cases

Wimauma, April 8, 2021: 2,393↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, April 7, 2021: 4,366 cases

Valrico, April 8, 2021: 4,393↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, April 7, 2021: 1,402 cases

Sun City Center, April 8, 2021: 1,403↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, April 7, 2021: 1,427 cases

Apollo Beach, April 8, 2021: 1,434↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, April 7, 2021: 1,969 cases

Seffner, April 8, 2021: 1,978↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, April 7, 2021: 1,466 cases

Gibsonton, April 8, 2021: 1,473↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, April 7, 2021: 1,833 cases

Lithia, April 8, 2021: 1,836↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, April 7, 2021: 1,414 cases

Dover, April 8, 2021: 1,418↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

April 7, 2021: 36,279

April 8, 2021: 36,437

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

April 7, 2021: 123,577

April 8, 2021: 124,114

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

April 7, 2021: 2,057,359

April 8, 2021: 2,065,122

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

April 7, 2021: 1,623

April 8, 2021: 1,630

Total deaths of Florida residents:

April 7, 2021: 33,822

April 8, 2021: 33,906

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)