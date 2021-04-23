The Brandon Ballet will present their next production, The Agony and the Ecstasy, on Saturday, May 1 at 7:30 p.m. at Riverview High School, located at 113311 Boyette Rd. in Riverview. Tickets are available online at www.brandonballet.org. The cost is $35 for adults, $25 for children under 12 years old and $15 for homeschool students. Tickets are available at the door for $35.

Hannah Townend, the administrative director for the Brandon Ballet, said, “The Brandon Ballet is excited to return to the theater for our fourth and final performance of the 27th season. The talented dancers of this local ballet company will present a mixed repertoire performance.”

Townend added, “The performance is composed of excerpts from two ballets: Giselle, Act II, and Paquita, as well as an original contemporary ballet work by guest choreographer Marquis Floyd.”

A synopsis of Giselle finds us in a hidden forest of the Middle Ages. We find a graveyard filled with the spirits of women who died after being betrayed by their lovers. These women, the Wilis, led by Myrta—their queen—are summoned from their graves to initiate the new arrival, Giselle. When Giselle’s lover, Albrecht, arrives at her grave in mourning, Myrta and the Wilis target him for death, but Giselle’s love saves him from their reins, leaving him only with the memory of Giselle and her eternal love.

A synopsis of Paquita shows dancers presenting the ‘Grand Pas Classique’ version of this ballet where an ensemble of 12 dancers supports a main couple in a feat of technical bravura and stylized artistry. Filled with ensemble, small group and solo sections, this ballet and music highlight the celebratory playfulness found in grand ballet.

Townend said, “The premiere of The Agony and the Ecstasy is especially unique in that a percentage of the proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to a local food bank. By attending this performance, patrons will be supporting two nonprofit organizations at once. We are beyond thrilled to be able to partner with our local community in this way while continuing to bring virtuosic ballet performance to our treasured audiences.”

In keeping with CDC guidelines, masks are required to enter and social distancing protocols will be enforced in the seating arrangement.

For more information, please visit www.brandonballet.org.