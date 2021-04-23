The Florida Housing Finance Corporation has announced the launch of its statewide art contest. The contest is for children ages 5 to 18. Children are invited to submit a drawing that depicts their vision of this year’s theme, which is ‘What Does Home Mean To You?’. The deadline to submit an entry is Monday, May 3.

The purpose of the contest is to increase awareness on the importance of having a home by encouraging children across the state to use their imaginations to illustrate what their home truly means. A Florida Housing Finance Corporation committee will review all designs and select the top 40, which will then be prominently displayed in the Florida Housing Finance Corporation building in Tallahassee in honor of National Homeownership Month in June.

“We are excited to kick off this statewide art contest at a time when having a place to call home is more important now than ever before,” said Trey Price, executive director of Florida Housing Finance Corporation.

“Leading up to National Homeownership Month, Florida Housing wanted to bring back this fun initiative to engage with kids while also increasing awareness of the need and significance of quality, affordable housing for all Floridians,” added Price.

Once the drawing is completed, children can upload an image of their artwork and submit it online or mail their drawing. To submit the entry online, please visit www.floridahousing.org/artcontest. Students can mail the entry to Florida Housing Finance Corporation, Attn: External Affairs Department, 227 N. Bronough St., # 5000, Tallahassee, FL 32301.

The Florida Housing Finance Corporation will have an evaluation committee who will select the top 40 winners in late May. The winning artworks will be announced on the Florida Housing Finance Corporation’s webpage. Winners will also be announced on social media, and the artwork will be displayed in the Florida Housing Finance Corporation building throughout the month of June.

The Florida Housing Finance Corporation was created by the Florida State Legislature 40 years ago. The Florida Housing Finance Corporation is the state of Florida’s housing finance agency (HFA) that administers state and federal resources to help provide affordable homeownership and rental housing options for the citizens of Florida.

For more information, please visit www.floridahousing.org.