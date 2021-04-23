Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on April 23, 2021.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Sun City Center.
Since April 22, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview and Brandon (31 new cases each) had the highest increases in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Valrico having 16 new cases, Seffner having 13 new cases, Apollo Beach having eight new cases, Ruskin and Dover each having seven new cases, Gibsonton and Lithia each having four new cases and Wimauma having three new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, April 22, 2021: 10,098 cases
Riverview, April 23, 2021: 10,129↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, April 22, 2021: 7,573 cases
Brandon, April 23, 2021: 7,604↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, April 22, 2021: 3,687 cases
Ruskin, April 23, 2021: 3,694↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, April 22, 2021: 2,499 cases
Wimauma, April 23, 2021: 2,502↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, April 22, 2021: 4,658 cases
Valrico, April 23, 2021: 4,674↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, April 22, 2021: 1,436 cases
Sun City Center, April 23, 2021: 1,436, NO NEW CASES
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, April 22, 2021: 1,495 cases
Apollo Beach, April 23, 2021: 1,503↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, April 22, 2021: 2,112 cases
Seffner, April 23, 2021: 2,125↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, April 22, 2021: 1,551 cases
Gibsonton, April 23, 2021: 1,555↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, April 22, 2021: 1,936 cases
Lithia, April 23, 2021: 1,940↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, April 22, 2021: 1,506 cases
Dover, April 23, 2021: 1,513↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
April 22, 2021: 38,427
April 23, 2021: 38,551
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
April 22, 2021: 130,701
April 23, 2021: 131,123
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
April 22, 2021: 2,149,932
April 23, 2021: 2,155,319
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
April 22, 2021: 1,671
April 23, 2021: 1,673
Total deaths of Florida residents:
April 22, 2021: 34,696
April 23, 2021: 34,759
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)