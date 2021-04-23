Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on April 23, 2021.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Sun City Center.

Since April 22, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview and Brandon (31 new cases each) had the highest increases in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Valrico having 16 new cases, Seffner having 13 new cases, Apollo Beach having eight new cases, Ruskin and Dover each having seven new cases, Gibsonton and Lithia each having four new cases and Wimauma having three new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, April 22, 2021: 10,098 cases

Riverview, April 23, 2021: 10,129↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, April 22, 2021: 7,573 cases

Brandon, April 23, 2021: 7,604↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, April 22, 2021: 3,687 cases

Ruskin, April 23, 2021: 3,694↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, April 22, 2021: 2,499 cases

Wimauma, April 23, 2021: 2,502↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, April 22, 2021: 4,658 cases

Valrico, April 23, 2021: 4,674↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, April 22, 2021: 1,436 cases

Sun City Center, April 23, 2021: 1,436, NO NEW CASES

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, April 22, 2021: 1,495 cases

Apollo Beach, April 23, 2021: 1,503↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, April 22, 2021: 2,112 cases

Seffner, April 23, 2021: 2,125↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, April 22, 2021: 1,551 cases

Gibsonton, April 23, 2021: 1,555↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, April 22, 2021: 1,936 cases

Lithia, April 23, 2021: 1,940↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, April 22, 2021: 1,506 cases

Dover, April 23, 2021: 1,513↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

April 22, 2021: 38,427

April 23, 2021: 38,551

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

April 22, 2021: 130,701

April 23, 2021: 131,123

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

April 22, 2021: 2,149,932

April 23, 2021: 2,155,319

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

April 22, 2021: 1,671

April 23, 2021: 1,673

Total deaths of Florida residents:

April 22, 2021: 34,696

April 23, 2021: 34,759

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)