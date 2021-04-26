Double Amputee and stroke survivor Vaughan Debarr is an inspiration. After losing both legs and then her ability to move her body below the waist after a stroke, Vaughan has continued to be a fighter and became a Champion Weightlifter, inspirational speaker and a chef. She shares her gifts and her spirit with her community and she’s not done yet! She’s currently known as the legless lifter and can be contacted through www.livingmybestblessedlife.com.

Previous articleApril 23, 2021 Update: COVID-19 Case Data For Local Hillsborough County Areas
Marie Gilmore
https://www.ospreyobserver.com
Marie is the Managing Editor at the Osprey Observer. She covers news, transportation, education and likes to make a positive impact on the community and be 'in the know'!