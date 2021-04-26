Double Amputee and stroke survivor Vaughan Debarr is an inspiration. After losing both legs and then her ability to move her body below the waist after a stroke, Vaughan has continued to be a fighter and became a Champion Weightlifter, inspirational speaker and a chef. She shares her gifts and her spirit with her community and she’s not done yet! She’s currently known as the legless lifter and can be contacted through www.livingmybestblessedlife.com.