Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on April 24, 2021.
Since April 23, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (43 new cases each) had the highest increases in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 32 new cases, Ruskin having 18 new cases, Valrico having 16 new cases, Lithia having 12 new cases, Wimauma, Apollo Beach, Seffner and Gibsonton each having eight new cases and Sun City Center and Dover each having four new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, April 23, 2021: 10,129 cases
Riverview, April 24, 2021: 10,172↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, April 23, 2021: 7,604 cases
Brandon, April 24, 2021: 7,636↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, April 23, 2021: 3,694 cases
Ruskin, April 24, 2021: 3,712↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, April 23, 2021: 2,502 cases
Wimauma, April 24, 2021: 2,510↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, April 23, 2021: 4,674 cases
Valrico, April 24, 2021: 4,690↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, April 23, 2021: 1,436 cases
Sun City Center, April 24, 2021: 1,440↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, April 23, 2021: 1,503 cases
Apollo Beach, April 24, 2021: 1,511↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, April 23, 2021: 2,125 cases
Seffner, April 24, 2021: 2,133↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, April 23, 2021: 1,555 cases
Gibsonton, April 24, 2021: 1,563↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, April 23, 2021: 1,940 cases
Lithia, April 24, 2021: 1,952↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, April 23, 2021: 1,513 cases
Dover, April 24, 2021: 1,517↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
April 23, 2021: 38,551
April 24, 2021: 38,712
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
April 23, 2021: 131,123
April 24, 2021: 131,699
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
April 23, 2021: 2,155,319
April 24, 2021: 2,162,612
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
April 23, 2021: 1,673
April 24, 2021: 1,679
Total deaths of Florida residents:
April 23, 2021: 34,759
April 24, 2021: 34,812
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
