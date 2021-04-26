Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on April 24, 2021.

Since April 23, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (43 new cases each) had the highest increases in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 32 new cases, Ruskin having 18 new cases, Valrico having 16 new cases, Lithia having 12 new cases, Wimauma, Apollo Beach, Seffner and Gibsonton each having eight new cases and Sun City Center and Dover each having four new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, April 23, 2021: 10,129 cases

Riverview, April 24, 2021: 10,172↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, April 23, 2021: 7,604 cases

Brandon, April 24, 2021: 7,636↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, April 23, 2021: 3,694 cases

Ruskin, April 24, 2021: 3,712↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, April 23, 2021: 2,502 cases

Wimauma, April 24, 2021: 2,510↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, April 23, 2021: 4,674 cases

Valrico, April 24, 2021: 4,690↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, April 23, 2021: 1,436 cases

Sun City Center, April 24, 2021: 1,440↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, April 23, 2021: 1,503 cases

Apollo Beach, April 24, 2021: 1,511↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, April 23, 2021: 2,125 cases

Seffner, April 24, 2021: 2,133↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, April 23, 2021: 1,555 cases

Gibsonton, April 24, 2021: 1,563↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, April 23, 2021: 1,940 cases

Lithia, April 24, 2021: 1,952↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, April 23, 2021: 1,513 cases

Dover, April 24, 2021: 1,517↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

April 23, 2021: 38,551

April 24, 2021: 38,712

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

April 23, 2021: 131,123

April 24, 2021: 131,699

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

April 23, 2021: 2,155,319

April 24, 2021: 2,162,612

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

April 23, 2021: 1,673

April 24, 2021: 1,679

Total deaths of Florida residents:

April 23, 2021: 34,759

April 24, 2021: 34,812

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)