Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on April 25, 2021.

Since April 24, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (27 new cases each) had the highest increases in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon and Valrico each having 15 new cases, Seffner and Dover each having six new cases, Apollo Beach having five new cases, Lithia having three new cases, Wimauma having two new cases and Ruskin, Sun City Center and Gibsonton each having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, April 24, 2021: 10,172 cases

Riverview, April 25, 2021: 10,199↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, April 24, 2021: 7,636 cases

Brandon, April 25, 2021: 7,651↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, April 24, 2021: 3,712 cases

Ruskin, April 25, 2021: 3,713↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, April 24, 2021: 2,510 cases

Wimauma, April 25, 2021: 2,512↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, April 24, 2021: 4,690 cases

Valrico, April 25, 2021: 4,705↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, April 24, 2021: 1,440 cases

Sun City Center, April 25, 2021: 1,441↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, April 24, 2021: 1,511 cases

Apollo Beach, April 25, 2021: 1,516↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, April 24, 2021: 2,133 cases

Seffner, April 25, 2021: 2,139↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, April 24, 2021: 1,563 cases

Gibsonton, April 25, 2021: 1,564↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, April 24, 2021: 1,952 cases

Lithia, April 25, 2021: 1,955↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, April 24, 2021: 1,517 cases

Dover, April 25, 2021: 1,523↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

April 24, 2021: 38,712

April 25, 2021: 38,794

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

April 24, 2021: 131,699

April 25, 2021: 132,022

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

April 24, 2021: 2,162,612

April 25, 2021: 2,167,190

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

April 24, 2021: 1,679

April 25, 2021: 1,680

Total deaths of Florida residents:

April 24, 2021: 34,812

April 25, 2021: 34,848

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)