Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on April 25, 2021.
Since April 24, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (27 new cases each) had the highest increases in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon and Valrico each having 15 new cases, Seffner and Dover each having six new cases, Apollo Beach having five new cases, Lithia having three new cases, Wimauma having two new cases and Ruskin, Sun City Center and Gibsonton each having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, April 24, 2021: 10,172 cases
Riverview, April 25, 2021: 10,199↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, April 24, 2021: 7,636 cases
Brandon, April 25, 2021: 7,651↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, April 24, 2021: 3,712 cases
Ruskin, April 25, 2021: 3,713↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, April 24, 2021: 2,510 cases
Wimauma, April 25, 2021: 2,512↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, April 24, 2021: 4,690 cases
Valrico, April 25, 2021: 4,705↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, April 24, 2021: 1,440 cases
Sun City Center, April 25, 2021: 1,441↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, April 24, 2021: 1,511 cases
Apollo Beach, April 25, 2021: 1,516↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, April 24, 2021: 2,133 cases
Seffner, April 25, 2021: 2,139↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, April 24, 2021: 1,563 cases
Gibsonton, April 25, 2021: 1,564↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, April 24, 2021: 1,952 cases
Lithia, April 25, 2021: 1,955↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, April 24, 2021: 1,517 cases
Dover, April 25, 2021: 1,523↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
April 24, 2021: 38,712
April 25, 2021: 38,794
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
April 24, 2021: 131,699
April 25, 2021: 132,022
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
April 24, 2021: 2,162,612
April 25, 2021: 2,167,190
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
April 24, 2021: 1,679
April 25, 2021: 1,680
Total deaths of Florida residents:
April 24, 2021: 34,812
April 25, 2021: 34,848
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)