Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on April 26, 2021.
Since April 25, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Brandon (18 new cases each) had the highest increases in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 15 new cases, Valrico having 12 new cases, Ruskin having seven new cases, Wimauma and Seffner each having six new cases, Gibsonton and Lithia each having four new cases and Sun City Center, Apollo Beach and Dover each having two new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, April 25, 2021: 10,199 cases
Riverview, April 26, 2021: 10,214↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, April 25, 2021: 7,651 cases
Brandon, April 26, 2021: 7,669↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, April 25, 2021: 3,713 cases
Ruskin, April 26, 2021: 3,720↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, April 25, 2021: 2,512 cases
Wimauma, April 26, 2021: 2,518↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, April 25, 2021: 4,705 cases
Valrico, April 26, 2021: 4,717↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, April 25, 2021: 1,441 cases
Sun City Center, April 26, 2021: 1,443↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, April 25, 2021: 1,516 cases
Apollo Beach, April 26, 2021: 1,518↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, April 25, 2021: 2,139 cases
Seffner, April 26, 2021: 2,145↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, April 25, 2021: 1,564 cases
Gibsonton, April 26, 2021: 1,568↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, April 25, 2021: 1,955 cases
Lithia, April 26, 2021: 1,959↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, April 25, 2021: 1,523 cases
Dover, April 26, 2021: 1,525↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
April 25, 2021: 38,794
April 26, 2021: 38,872
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
April 25, 2021: 132,022
April 26, 2021: 132,290
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
April 25, 2021: 2,167,190
April 26, 2021: 2,170,655
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
April 25, 2021: 1,680
April 26, 2021: 1,682
Total deaths of Florida residents:
April 25, 2021: 34,848
April 26, 2021: 34,912
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)