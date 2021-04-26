Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on April 26, 2021.

Since April 25, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Brandon (18 new cases each) had the highest increases in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 15 new cases, Valrico having 12 new cases, Ruskin having seven new cases, Wimauma and Seffner each having six new cases, Gibsonton and Lithia each having four new cases and Sun City Center, Apollo Beach and Dover each having two new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, April 25, 2021: 10,199 cases

Riverview, April 26, 2021: 10,214↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, April 25, 2021: 7,651 cases

Brandon, April 26, 2021: 7,669↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, April 25, 2021: 3,713 cases

Ruskin, April 26, 2021: 3,720↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, April 25, 2021: 2,512 cases

Wimauma, April 26, 2021: 2,518↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, April 25, 2021: 4,705 cases

Valrico, April 26, 2021: 4,717↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, April 25, 2021: 1,441 cases

Sun City Center, April 26, 2021: 1,443↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, April 25, 2021: 1,516 cases

Apollo Beach, April 26, 2021: 1,518↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, April 25, 2021: 2,139 cases

Seffner, April 26, 2021: 2,145↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, April 25, 2021: 1,564 cases

Gibsonton, April 26, 2021: 1,568↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, April 25, 2021: 1,955 cases

Lithia, April 26, 2021: 1,959↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, April 25, 2021: 1,523 cases

Dover, April 26, 2021: 1,525↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

April 25, 2021: 38,794

April 26, 2021: 38,872

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

April 25, 2021: 132,022

April 26, 2021: 132,290

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

April 25, 2021: 2,167,190

April 26, 2021: 2,170,655

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

April 25, 2021: 1,680

April 26, 2021: 1,682

Total deaths of Florida residents:

April 25, 2021: 34,848

April 26, 2021: 34,912

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)