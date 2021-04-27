Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on April 27, 2021.
Since April 26, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (38 new cases each) had the highest increases in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Ruskin having 20 new cases, Brandon having 19 new cases, Valrico having 17 new cases, Seffner having 12 new cases, Gibsonton and Lithia each having eight new cases, Wimauma and Sun City Center each having seven new cases, Dover having four new cases and Apollo Beach having three new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, April 26, 2021: 10,214 cases
Riverview, April 27, 2021: 10,252↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, April 26, 2021: 7,669 cases
Brandon, April 27, 2021: 7,688↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, April 26, 2021: 3,720 cases
Ruskin, April 27, 2021: 3,740↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, April 26, 2021: 2,518 cases
Wimauma, April 27, 2021: 2,525↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, April 26, 2021: 4,717 cases
Valrico, April 27, 2021: 4,734↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, April 26, 2021: 1,443 cases
Sun City Center, April 27, 2021: 1,450↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, April 26, 2021: 1,518 cases
Apollo Beach, April 27, 2021: 1,521↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, April 26, 2021: 2,145 cases
Seffner, April 27, 2021: 2,157↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, April 26, 2021: 1,568 cases
Gibsonton, April 27, 2021: 1,576↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, April 26, 2021: 1,959 cases
Lithia, April 27, 2021: 1,967↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, April 26, 2021: 1,525 cases
Dover, April 27, 2021: 1,529↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
April 26, 2021: 38,872
April 27, 2021: 39,015
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
April 26, 2021: 132,290
April 27, 2021: 132,716
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
April 26, 2021: 2,170,655
April 27, 2021: 2,175,844
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
April 26, 2021: 1,682
April 27, 2021: 1,682
Total deaths of Florida residents:
April 26, 2021: 34,912
April 27, 2021: 34,958
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)