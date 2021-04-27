Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on April 27, 2021.

Since April 26, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (38 new cases each) had the highest increases in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Ruskin having 20 new cases, Brandon having 19 new cases, Valrico having 17 new cases, Seffner having 12 new cases, Gibsonton and Lithia each having eight new cases, Wimauma and Sun City Center each having seven new cases, Dover having four new cases and Apollo Beach having three new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, April 26, 2021: 10,214 cases

Riverview, April 27, 2021: 10,252↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, April 26, 2021: 7,669 cases

Brandon, April 27, 2021: 7,688↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, April 26, 2021: 3,720 cases

Ruskin, April 27, 2021: 3,740↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, April 26, 2021: 2,518 cases

Wimauma, April 27, 2021: 2,525↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, April 26, 2021: 4,717 cases

Valrico, April 27, 2021: 4,734↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, April 26, 2021: 1,443 cases

Sun City Center, April 27, 2021: 1,450↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, April 26, 2021: 1,518 cases

Apollo Beach, April 27, 2021: 1,521↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, April 26, 2021: 2,145 cases

Seffner, April 27, 2021: 2,157↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, April 26, 2021: 1,568 cases

Gibsonton, April 27, 2021: 1,576↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, April 26, 2021: 1,959 cases

Lithia, April 27, 2021: 1,967↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, April 26, 2021: 1,525 cases

Dover, April 27, 2021: 1,529↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

April 26, 2021: 38,872

April 27, 2021: 39,015

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

April 26, 2021: 132,290

April 27, 2021: 132,716

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

April 26, 2021: 2,170,655

April 27, 2021: 2,175,844

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

April 26, 2021: 1,682

April 27, 2021: 1,682

Total deaths of Florida residents:

April 26, 2021: 34,912

April 27, 2021: 34,958

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)