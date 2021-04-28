Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on April 28, 2021.
Since April 27, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (39 new cases each) had the highest increases in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 35 new cases, Valrico having 21 new cases, Ruskin having 19 new cases, Seffner having eight new cases, Dover having six new cases, Wimauma having four new cases, Gibsonton and Lithia each having three new cases and Sun City Center and Apollo Beach each having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, April 27, 2021: 10,252 cases
Riverview, April 28, 2021: 10,291↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, April 27, 2021: 7,688 cases
Brandon, April 28, 2021: 7,723↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, April 27, 2021: 3,740 cases
Ruskin, April 28, 2021: 3,759↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, April 27, 2021: 2,525 cases
Wimauma, April 28, 2021: 2,529↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, April 27, 2021: 4,734 cases
Valrico, April 28, 2021: 4,755↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, April 27, 2021: 1,450 cases
Sun City Center, April 28, 2021: 1,451↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, April 27, 2021: 1,521 cases
Apollo Beach, April 28, 2021: 1,522↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, April 27, 2021: 2,157 cases
Seffner, April 28, 2021: 2,165↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, April 27, 2021: 1,576 cases
Gibsonton, April 28, 2021: 1,579↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, April 27, 2021: 1,967 cases
Lithia, April 28, 2021: 1,970↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, April 27, 2021: 1,529 cases
Dover, April 28, 2021: 1,535↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
April 27, 2021: 39,015
April 28, 2021: 39,155
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
April 27, 2021: 132,716
April 28, 2021: 133,143
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
April 27, 2021: 2,175,844
April 28, 2021: 2,180,924
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
April 27, 2021: 1,682
April 28, 2021: 1,694
Total deaths of Florida residents:
April 27, 2021: 34,958
April 28, 2021: 35,030
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)