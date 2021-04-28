Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on April 28, 2021.

Since April 27, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (39 new cases each) had the highest increases in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 35 new cases, Valrico having 21 new cases, Ruskin having 19 new cases, Seffner having eight new cases, Dover having six new cases, Wimauma having four new cases, Gibsonton and Lithia each having three new cases and Sun City Center and Apollo Beach each having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, April 27, 2021: 10,252 cases

Riverview, April 28, 2021: 10,291↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, April 27, 2021: 7,688 cases

Brandon, April 28, 2021: 7,723↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, April 27, 2021: 3,740 cases

Ruskin, April 28, 2021: 3,759↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, April 27, 2021: 2,525 cases

Wimauma, April 28, 2021: 2,529↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, April 27, 2021: 4,734 cases

Valrico, April 28, 2021: 4,755↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, April 27, 2021: 1,450 cases

Sun City Center, April 28, 2021: 1,451↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, April 27, 2021: 1,521 cases

Apollo Beach, April 28, 2021: 1,522↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, April 27, 2021: 2,157 cases

Seffner, April 28, 2021: 2,165↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, April 27, 2021: 1,576 cases

Gibsonton, April 28, 2021: 1,579↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, April 27, 2021: 1,967 cases

Lithia, April 28, 2021: 1,970↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, April 27, 2021: 1,529 cases

Dover, April 28, 2021: 1,535↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

April 27, 2021: 39,015

April 28, 2021: 39,155

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

April 27, 2021: 132,716

April 28, 2021: 133,143

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

April 27, 2021: 2,175,844

April 28, 2021: 2,180,924

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

April 27, 2021: 1,682

April 28, 2021: 1,694

Total deaths of Florida residents:

April 27, 2021: 34,958

April 28, 2021: 35,030

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)