Established in 1976, Center Place Fine Arts and Civic Association is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization whose members are dedicated to the promotion of the fine arts and civic involvement. Center Place offers cultural enrichment opportunities for all ages through a variety of programs including original art exhibits, art education and the performing arts.

As indicated by its name, the association provides a centralized meeting facility for the pursuit of these activities and offers rental of meeting rooms for community functions, both public and private.

Our facility is located in the heart of Brandon at the Sandy Rodriguez Center, home to both Center Place and the Brandon Regional Library. Its location at 619 Vonderburg Drive Brandon offers residents of eastern Hillsborough County the convenience of a centrally located cultural, educational, and social facility.

Center Place is located in Brandon, approximately fifteen minutes from downtown Tampa. Tremendous growth in Eastern Hillsborough County established a need for a centrally located regional library. Center Place was able to provide the ideal location by donating three acres of land in the heart of Brandon to the county.

The county, in turn, constructed a unique facility which houses both Center Place and the regional library. The library/cultural center is unique in being the first documented facility of this type in Florida, made possible through the cooperation of the private sector and the county government. Through this cooperative effort, residents of Eastern Hillsborough County enjoy the convenience of a centrally located educational and cultural facility.

Although complementary in nature, Center Place and the library remain autonomous in operation. Center Place includes a 300 seat auditorium, the Phillip G. Mook Gallery, and art workshop rooms