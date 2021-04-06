The GFWC Brandon Service League is pleased to announce that it will host its first event since the country and events were shut down due to the global pandemic. The GFWC Brandon Service League will host its first-ever Spring Sporting Clays Fundraiser Shoot and Dinner.

The event will be held on Saturday, April 10 at FishHawk Sporting Clays on 13505 Hobson Simmons Rd. in Lithia. Registration begins at 1 p.m., the shoot starts at 2 p.m., dinner and entertainment will be held at 4 p.m. and awards will be given at 5 p.m.

The cost to participate is $400 for a team of four, and individual shooters are $125. The fee includes sporting clays, ammunition and dinner. You can bring your own 12 or 20-gauge shotgun or rent one for $25. Team golf carts are $25. Eye and ear protection are required and are available for rent or purchase on-site.

There are trophies for best team, best shot, most improved and “At least you looked good tryin’!” The GFWC Brandon Service League will also have opportunity baskets and 50/50 available.

Bradlee Swanson, co-president of the GFWC Brandon Service League, said, “We decided to hold this event because we were looking for an outdoor venue where we could safely gather. This is very different from any event we have held. We are excited to introduce Brandon Service League to a new group of people who may not have heard of us.”

Swanson added, “We are approaching our 61st year of service in the Brandon area. Although we have been relatively quiet for the past year, we have been working hard to support the community in small ways. This includes making donations to area food banks and pet shelters, being involved in Sincerely Santa and making masks.”

Funds raised at the Spring Shooting Clays Fundraiser will help support the GFWC Brandon Service League’s scholarship fund; the club’s community activities, including the Very Special Arts Festival; and community donations to nonprofits.

“This will be a great event whether you are an expert marksman or a beginning shooter. Everyone can look forward to a fun-filled afternoon that includes dinner, entertainment and trophies. This is a great way to show off your support for Brandon Service League or just show off your shooting skills,” said Swanson.

For more information on this event or to become a member, please contact Swanson at bradleep6@gmail.com or 858-254-8499, or visit www.gfwcbrandonserviceleague.org.