By Brian Bokor

Welcome to your April update of new developments in the Greater Brandon/Riverview area. Please check the respective Facebook pages or websites for the most recent information.

The Motor Enclave will break ground northwest of the I-75/I-4 interchange, bringing Tampa an ‘Experimental Automotive Community’ to include 300-plus Private Garages, a Performance Circuit and an off-road track, as well as a 35,000-square-foot corporate events center. Look for an Osprey Observer feature story on this soon.

Southeast County School capacity is a hot topic with some relief on the way as construction plans were submitted for the Waterset PK-8 located on Paseo Al Mar Blvd. west of the I-75 interchange, adjacent to the new flyover from U.S. 41 to U.S. 301. Sun City Center will see a freestanding emergency room (FSER) located north of the Walmart Supercenter at Cape Stone Ave. and U.S. 301.

HGreg.com brings online car shopping, as well as 90 jobs, to Brandon at its 42,000-square-foot building under construction on the south side of SR 60 across from Walmart Supercenter and next to Lowes at Mt. Carmel Rd. Dollar General will be building two stores in the area, with a Riverview location on Balm Riverview Rd. north of Rhodine Rd. and a Plant City store at E. Keysville and SR 39 near Alderman’s Ford Park. Andy’s Ice Cream will be replacing BubbaQue’s in one of the parcels located near the Belmont Publix.

Six retail and office plazas are in the works for Gibsonton, FishHawk and Riverview. Symmes Rd. will see two plazas, with one at the northeast corner of U.S. 41 and Symmes Rd. showing plans for a fueling station, car wash and retail store as well as another at the northwest corner of U.S. 301 and Symmes Rd., including two buildings with multiple tenants. The southeast corner of U.S. 301 and Bloomingdale Ridge Dr. will see an executive park totaling four buildings with 22 tenants.

A 2-story office/medical building has been proposed for Boyette Rd. east of the post office, with FishHawk West seeing growth on the southeast corner of FishHawk Blvd. and Circa FishHawk Blvd. with the construction of two buildings tentatively to include a restaurant, dry cleaner and dentist. Finally, the northwest corner of Big Bend Rd. and Kings Lake Rd. has plans for two retail and three offices buildings over the 2.5-acre project.