Compiled by Jenny Bennett

FishHawk Ranch Sunday Market Returns

After an almost yearlong hiatus due to the pandemic, the Community Development District is pleased to announce the return of the Sunday market to FishHawk Ranch on April 18 and May 16 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. It will be held at a new location, Cross Park (across from Park Square).

Although the number of vendors will be limited, rest assured, there will be a wide variety of local vendors to provide patrons with a vibrant outdoor shopping experience. From fresh local produce to natural bath and body products, pet products, jewelry and more, there is bound to be something for everyone. Bring your family, meet up with friends, get out in the fresh air and shop for unique special items not offered in chain stores.

To ensure the safety of those in attendance, COVID-19 and social distancing protocols will be in place. For more information and vendor opportunities, contact Susan Parvin at 657-6629.

Leon Brockmeier Memorial Golf Tournament In April

The Leon Brockmeier Memorial Golf Tournament will be held on Sunday, April 25 at the Summerfield Crossings Golf Club in Riverview. The entrance fee is $90 per player and includes a cart, 18 holes of golf, lunch, dinner and beer on the course. On-site registration and sign-up starts at 11:30 a.m., range balls goes on until 12:30 p.m. and a shotgun start begins at 1 p.m.

Sponsorship opportunities are available at various levels; details can be found on the Operation Lotus Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/operationlotus. Register to play or make a payment using Operation Lotus’ Venmo @operationlotus, PayPal for operationlotusfl@gmail.com or mail a check to P.O. Box 3056 Riverview, FL 33568.

New Date And Location For Running Of The Bulls 5K

The Running of the Bulls 5K has been moved to a new date and location. The event will now be held on Sunday, May 23 at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds on 215 Sydney Washer Rd. in Dover. The 5K race starts at 8 a.m. All proceeds will benefit the Bloomingdale High School Band.

Find updates about the event on its Facebook page @bloomingdalebulls5k and register for the event at www.fitniche.com/events.

Barrington Middle School Band Concert

The Barrington Bolts Band Concert Premiere of “Affirmation (Peace, Love and Music)” by Randall Standridge will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 8 at Riverview High School.

This piece was originally supposed to premiere in the spring of 2020, but COVID-19 postponed this musical experience for the students. Since then, it has become a mission for this piece to be performed with both the current band students as well as the 2020 Barrington band alumni.

“Affirmation (Peace, Love and Music)” is dedicated to the Barrington Band students of Lithia and its director, David Triplett-Rosa. This performance will also be livestreamed on Zoom, meeting ID 861 8212 0232, passcode BMS2021.

Annual St. Anne’s Golf Tournament

St. Anne’s Catholic Church is building its community outreach funds with its annual golf tournament. The event is being held on Saturday, April 10, at Summerfield Crossings Golf Club in Riverview.

The entrance fee is $75 per player and includes prizes for Hole-in-One, Greatest Putt, Longest Drive, Most Accurate Drive, Closest to the Pin and an awards luncheon with great food following the tournament at the golf club. All proceeds benefit St. Anne Catholic Church’s community and outreach programs, including the weekly food pantry and Catholic Charities Mobile Medical Bus ministering to the needs of rural poor in Southern Hillsborough County.

Registration forms are available at the St. Anne Parish Office Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sunday, 9 a.m.-12 Noon. Registration forms are also available at Summerfield Crossings Golf Pro Shop. For more information, contact Bob Gounaud at bgounaud@verizon.net or John Barr at pioneertire@yahoo.com.

Wreath Donation To Liberty Manor

Some people have a talent and enjoy making others happy by sharing that talent, and Mamie Robinson, who made and delivered seven beautiful wreaths in an all-American motif to the residents at Liberty Manor for Veterans, is just that kind of person. The mission of Liberty Manor for Veterans is to promote the developmental and social needs of disabled and honorably discharged veterans who have fallen victim to homelessness.

Anyone interested in assisting in this initiative can contact Connie Lindsay on 900-9422 or visit its website at www.libertymanor.org for more information.

New Baby Giraffe At Busch Gardens

Guests at Busch Gardens can now ‘spot’ a new face on the park’s Serengeti plain. Born earlier this year, Cedora, a two-month-old female giraffe calf, just made her debut on the park’s 65-acre, multispecies habitat. After spending some time bonding with her mother, Cedora is becoming familiar with the rest of the Busch Gardens giraffe herd.

As you visit the park, you can get a special look at the giraffes on board the Serengeti Express Train or by booking a Serengeti Safari, which includes the opportunity to hand-feed one of the amazing animals.

Free Digital Florida Orchestra Performance

Recently, The Florida Orchestra took audiences on a special journey with stunning, beautiful music meant to soothe away 12 months of anxiety while lifting your spirits. Now you can feel those precious moments of serenity anytime, as the concert is available on demand for free at https://floridaorchestra.org/.

Give yourself the musical space to pause and reflect with Samuel Barber’s Adagio for Strings, one of the most recognizable pieces in the world. Plus, Ahmed Alabaca’s Across the Calm Waters of Heaven – A Piece for Peace; Anton Bruckner’s Christus factus est, performed by low brass in the dark; Ralph Vaughan Williams’ Variations on a Theme by Thomas Tallis; Tomaso Albinoni’s Oboe Concerto No. 2, Op. 9, featuring soloist Mitchell Kuhn; On the Nature of Daylight by Max Richter; as well as a sublime encore with violin and harp.