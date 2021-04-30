By Hayley Fedor

Ever find yourself craving a delicious and nutritious quality meal but lack the time and energy to put it together? Care Package Meal Prep Co. has you covered, serving up fine dining restaurant-quality food with no GMOs or preservatives and an abundance of flavor.

Care Package Meal Prep Co. got its start when Owner and Operations Director Jason Cates decided to take his experience working with a national food prep company and combine it with his expertise as a fine dining executive chef in many restaurants, including Boca in Brandon.

As a result of the pandemic, Cates made the decision within the last year to launch Care Package Meal Prep Co. in order to open up job opportunities for food service employees as local restaurants closed.

“Out-of-work service industry was the main reason for launching Care Package. I had to look into the eyes of hundreds of employees as I told them that our restaurants were closing, that all restaurants were closing, with uncertainty and fear. I had to do everything in my power to give them a chance,” said Cates.

Through Care Package Meal Prep Co., family-style meals made with fresh, quality ingredients are presented to individuals via the company’s online storefront. Food items come in microwave-safe containers perfect for a meal ready in minutes.

The company’s mission is “to give restaurant quality food from real chefs to people’s homes, without preservatives or hormones or injections,” said Cates.

Cates and his staff at Care Package Meal Prep Co. are all about meeting the needs of the customers, offering unique meal plans for vegans and vegetarians, in addition to individualized custom meal plans for customers with specific dietary restrictions like low-sodium and gluten-free options.

For any occasions or events, Care Package Meal Prep Co. provides one-of-a-kind catering as well. The company also works frequently with the schools in the area to provide not just healthy but also satisfying and delicious food for their events.

“We hit any budget for our local schools. COVID-friendly meals that are individually bagged and packed, as well as COVID-friendly buffet packages,” said Cates.

Direct local delivery is offered in Riverview, Brandon, Valrico and Lithia. Family-style meal prep and meal prep subscriptions ship anywhere in Florida for free.

To find more information about Care Package Meal Prep Co., visit carepackagemp.com, or call 913-710-4907 for a consultation.