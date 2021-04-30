As Busch Gardens continues to prioritize the health and safety of its guests, ambassadors and animals in its care, soon guests will be able to enjoy indoor world-class entertainment beginning on Friday, May 28. From Turn It Up!, the park’s award-winning ice skating production to an all-new acrobatic show, Cirque Electric, modified operations in the park’s theaters will make it possible for guests to once again enjoy incredible shows as they explore Busch Gardens’ 300 acres of exhilarating roller coasters and fascinating animal habitats.

In addition to the park’s already strict health and safety measures, which include enhanced cleaning and sanitization, temperature checks and face covering requirements, many modifications will be in place at Busch Gardens’ theaters upon reopening, including significantly limited capacity inside the park’s expansive theaters to accommodate plenty of space between parties; staggered entering and exiting procedures to keep guests physically distant; protective face coverings required by all guests, ambassadors and performers at all times, covering the nose and mouth; and no eating or drinking permitted inside the theaters.

“Bringing more live entertainment safely back to the park is another huge step in returning to world-class entertainment at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay,” said Neal Thurman, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay park president. “Since our reopening in June, our park teams have been incredibly innovative and adaptable with bringing our productions to life in new ways and we’re thrilled to expand our offering to include new programs in addition to fan-favorite shows.”

Just in time for Memorial Day weekend, guests will be able to enjoy the following productions on select days beginning on May 28:

Turn It Up!

Thursday-Monday, multiple shows per day.

The Moroccan Palace Theater will once again be home to Busch Gardens’ spectacular, year-round ice skating shows, including Turn It Up!, With contemporary performances, dazzling aerial moments and eclectic pop music, it’s no wonder this production has earned a spot on the USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

ALL-NEW: Cirque Electric

Friday-Monday, multiple shows per day.

For awe-inspiring feats that spark the imagination, the dynamic performance of Cirque Electric, an all-new acrobatic stunt show exclusively produced for Busch Gardens, will soon thrill guests at the Stanleyville Theater. From the daring airborne aerialist to stunning displays of balance and strength and a fascinating act on wheels that cannot be missed, guests will be dazzled by world-class performers.

Guests can visit www.BuschGardensTampa.com for more information, reservations and tickets. Fans can stay up to date with park events, attractions and more by following Busch Gardens Tampa Bay on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.