Lori Dowe recently arrived in the Brandon area. She is becoming known in the Brandon art community for her faith-inspired painting classes.

“I took art classes in high school and college. I did a lot of set painting back then as well,” Dowe said. “I had my own theater company too at one point. I stepped away from art for a while to have my children, but it wasn’t until I moved to California and started studying art with Tony Goodwin and he was really a great mentor who taught me a lot about the old master style of painting.”

Dowe became involved in Goodwin’s faith and paint classes and when Goodwin’s health began to decline, she took over his faith and paint classes.

“This is how our ministry got started,” Dowe said.

She is the owner of Art & Ministry in Brandon, which is a faith-based painting program.

For Dowe, it is more about the message than the painting when it comes to her painting ministry.

“I’m a true believer that everything happens for a reason and for them being in the class,” Dowe said. “It’s the message they need to hear.”

Dowe takes a Bible verse or a devotion and bases the painting for her class around it. She feels truly blessed to be able to share her God-given gift of painting with her students.

“I feel truly blessed to be able to paint and being able to paint well enough to teach other people,” Dowe said. “I also love being able to share the message of God with my students while we are painting. This is where my true inspiration comes from for my paintings.”

Dowe is a member of the Brandon League of Fine Arts and she recently became involved with Center Place Fine Arts & Civic Association.

“I’m going to be offering a ‘Dad and Me’ painting class at Center Place Fine Arts & Civic Association in June for Father’s Day,” Dowe said. “I think this will be an awesome event for dads and their children to come and enjoy.”

Dowe’s Dad and Me Art Class will be held at Center Place on Sunday, June 13 from 1-3 p.m. The class cost will be $40 for a father and child. Additional children will be $10 each. Painting supplies, light snacks and refreshments are included with the class price for this event. If you’d like to register for the Dad and Me Art Class at Center Place, please call Center Place at 685-8888.

If you’d like to learn more about Dowe’s ministry or if you’d like for her to come to your church and teach an art class, you can visit her website at www.artandministry.com or call Dowe at 801-577-9779.