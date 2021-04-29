Holy Yoga is one of the new classes being offered at Center Place Fine Arts & Civic Association in Brandon. It’s taught by the mother-daughter duo of Cassie and Eliza McClelland and their wellness business is called Well Root Wellness.

“Holy Yoga is something I became interested in and wanted to start doing after I did a lot of research on it and how the practice relates to Christ,” said Cassie. “I suggested to Eliza she try Holy Yoga to help her with some health issues. She liked it and decided to get certified as a Holy Yoga instructor as well.”

Holy Yoga embraces the essential elements of yoga: breath work, meditation and physical postures. In all of these elements, Christ is the focus of our intention and worship. Holy Yoga is the intentional practice of connecting our entire being with God. When one breathes, moves and finds their grounding in Christ, they find themselves in the flow of God’s magnificence and experience a divine transformation.

The McClellands began offering Holy Yoga classes in Plant City, but they had only taught one class when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and they had to cancel their program.

“We decided to offer a free Holy Yoga class in our front yard to anyone who wanted to come and practice,” Cassie said. “We had a few people join us on the weekends and it was a lot of fun, but it was difficult to have if the weather didn’t cooperate.”

It was through Cassie’s husband, Rhett, that she and Eliza were able to bring their Holy Yoga class to Center Place.

“My husband owns a pressure washing business called Well Rooted Maintenance and he pressure washed Center Place,” Cassie said. “He told the executive director of Center Place about our program and she met with us, loved our program, so now we are a part of Center Place.”

Well Rooted Wellness offers two yoga classes at Center Place twice a month on Saturdays. Holy Yoga Flow is offered from 8-9 a.m. and a class costs $20. Hatha Yoga Flow is offered from 10-11 a.m. and that class costs $20 as well.

“The classes are for all levels of yoga,” Cassie said. “You can be a beginner or a regular yogi and still be able to do either one of our classes.”

If you would like to attend either one of Well Rooted Wellness’s yoga classes at Center Place Fine Arts & Civic Association, please call Center Place at 685-8888 to register for a class. Classes are capped at 10 students and social distancing is enforced. Center Place is located at 619 Vonderburg Dr. in Brandon.