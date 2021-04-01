Harry Connick Jr. To Release Gospel Album

Harry Connick Jr. is about to release a new Gospel album titled Alone with My Faith, which will consist of songs he has written, performed and recorded.

The project is not quite what he originally had in mind. Connick explained that he originally wanted to make a Gospel album that included songs everyone knows. Instead, his album includes quite a few original songs.

“I wouldn’t call this the Gospel album I had thought about making only because it’s not a collection of spirituals that everyone knows. It’s got some original songs and quite honestly, some of the songs deal with struggling with faith as much as having faith, so when I was home [during COVID], I found myself counting on my faith or questioning my faith. I’m a Christian and I’m proud of my faith.”

Connick also shared that his daughter had a hand in designing the album cover and directing the music video for his rendition of “Amazing Grace” off of the album. The album can be purchased at www.christianbook.com.

2,000-Year-Old Biblical Scroll Fragments Unearthed In Dead Sea Cave

Two dozen biblical scroll fragments from the Book of Zechariah were recently unearthed in a Dead Sea cave in Israel. The fragments are believed to be 2,000 years old and were recovered as a part of a rescue mission to recover all the artifacts in the cave.

One of the fragments reads from Zechariah 8:16-18, stating, “These are the things you are to do: Speak the truth to one another, render true and perfect justice in your gates. And do not contrive evil against one another, and do not love perjury, because all those are things that I hate—declares the Lord.”

In addition to the scroll fragments, the archaeologists also unearthed a well-preserved basket and a child’s skeleton dating back 6,000 years. The basket is dated to be around 10,500 years old. For more information, visit www.jpost.com/archaeology.

The International Christian Film & Music Festival Returns In-Person

The International Christian Film & Music Festival (ICFF) will celebrate its annual festival live Wednesday to Saturday, May 19-22 at the Wyndham International Resort in Orlando. This year’s event promises a return to its pre-pandemic scope, with over 150 movies screened, numerous networking opportunities, seminars, workshops, music and an Oscars-style award ceremony.

Roma Downey will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award, which is the first time in Festival history that the Lifetime Achievement Award will be awarded to a woman. Previous recipients included Louis Gossett Jr., Kirk Cameron, Alex Kendrick and David A.R. White.

The Festival will be screening Don’t Say My Name, a highly anticipated film regarding human trafficking. The feature will commence with the cast and crew, including select members of Homeland Security who assisted with the project. To learn more or to register for the event, visit https://www.internationalcff.org.

We The Kingdom Tour This Spring With In-Person Concerts

Premier Productions announced the debut headlining tour for the GRAMMY-nominated group We The Kingdom. We The Kingdom – Touring the Holy Water Album Tour will be a combination of fun, worship, family and rock ‘n’ roll. One of the top 20 breakout artists across all genres in the past year and winner of New Artist of the Year at the 2020 GMA Dove Awards, We The Kingdom has garnered 180 million global streams to date.

The rising band’s single, “Holy Water,” was number one on the radio for eight weeks, and “God So Loved” reached number one on the Christian Airplay Chart. The band was featured in YouTube’s Artist on The Rise series and appeared on Pandora’s Predictions Chart for several weeks, Spotify’s Viral 50 and Shazam’s Top 200 Chart.

The tour will kick off on Thursday, May 13 in Pensacola and will stop in Charlotte, North Carolina; Austin, Texas; and Kansas City, Missouri before the final show on Sunday, June 20 in Jacksonville. Each show of the 18-city tour will implement and practice COVID-safe precautions. The band is one of the first bands/tours to hit the road since the COVID-19 outbreak.

For more information on the tour and to pre-purchase tickets, visit www.WeTheKingdom.