Late Rapper DMX Leaves Behind A Legacy Of Faith

Rapper DMX, also known as Earl Simmons, died on April 9 after being placed on life support following a heart attack.

Hundreds of supporters flooded New York’s White Plains Hospital’s parking lot to pray for him as he went on life support. In recent months, DMX also hosted a series of pandemic Bible studies where thousands tuned in to hear the Bible. In 2012, the award-winning artist shared that he was entering into ministry. He became a transitional deacon in the Christian Church and hoped to eventually become a full-time pastor.

His family released a statement calling him a man who loved his family with a legacy that will live on forever.

Additionally, Christian rapper Lecrae also released a statement calling DMX an “icon” who was outspoken about his faith and showed that everyone has difficulties that they can work to overcome.

“It’s simple; he was human. May his family be comforted, and his soul rest for eternity,” Lecrae’s statement concluded.

Carrie Underwood’s Gospel Album My Savior Tops Billboard Country, Christian Charts

Carrie Underwood’s latest album, My Savior, recently topped Billboard’s Country and Christian charts and came in at No. 4 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart.

The album, which was released in March, features beloved renditions of classics like “How Great Thou Art,” “Softly and Tenderly” and “Amazing Grace.”

Underwood performed songs from My Savior during a livestreamed event from the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee on Easter Sunday.

According to a statement from Universal Music Group Nashville, 2.5 million fans worldwide tuned in to watch the performance, which also raised $112,000 for the nonprofit charity Save the Children. For more information about Underwood’s album, visit www.music.amazon.com.

Popular TV Series The Chosen Releases First Two Episodes Of Season Two, Now Crowdfunding For Season Three

During the COVID-19 shutdown, many people downloaded and binge-watched the first eight-episode television series, titled The Chosen, about the life of Jesus Christ. The producers of the television series recently posted a trailer for season two of the series to their Facebook page. They also presented the second episode of season two as a live event on Facebook and YouTube channel.

The Chosen is the first-ever multiseason TV show about the life of Jesus. Created outside of the Hollywood system, the series allows viewers to see him through the eyes of those who knew him.

Season one was funded entirely by private donations, making it the number one crowdfunded media project of all time. Donors contributed more than $19 million to the production, which was distributed through VidAngel Studios.

The creators of the series are now in the process of crowdfunding to produce Season three. According to the VidAngel Studios website, the producers have already raised 12 percent of the total funding for the next season. Plans are also in the works to produce a total of seven seasons of the popular series.

To watch, visit The Chosen’s YouTube channel. You can also download The Chosen app and watch all of the episodes for free on your smartphone.

Sight & Sound Brings Live Christian Theater To Audiences Around The World

Sight & Sound Theatres is a ministry on a mission to bring the Bible to life through live theater, television and film. What started over 40 years ago as a traveling multimedia show has today become a destination for over 25 million people.

In 2005, Sight & Sound Theatres began filming and releasing productions on DVD. National distribution came in 2017, when shows first appeared in movie theaters across the country, followed by digital releases on iTunes, Amazon and Hulu. In 2020, Sight & Sound made its first global television and live streaming debut, with more than three million viewers tuning in from over 100 countries worldwide.

For more information, visit www.sight-sound.com.